PLEASANT VALLEY — The Seth Burton Memorial Disc Golf Course in Morris Park is a relatively difficult 18 holes, made even more difficult when competing against top players from throughout the nation. Add a day when the course is covered in ice or snow and the level of difficulty increases even more.
The course is gearing up to host the 17th Annual Ice Bowl and Tournament Director Josh Smith said the tournament is a good opportunity for people to begin the playing the sport for the first time. He also hopes participants will help raise $10,000 for local charity.
"Since it's more about having fun and raising money for charity, it is a great introductory tournament for beginners, people who are just interested in the sport," Smith said. "You'll get to pair up with other players that may be more experienced, and I always find that that helps people get better. So it's a great thing for beginners."
For the last 16 years, the Ice Bowl has been a fundraiser to benefit the Soup Opera, which provides meals to area residents who face food insecurity. The organizers added a chili cook off to the event a few years to further encourage people to think about food and food insecurity. The organizers donate proceeds from registration, which costs $30 per player, to the Soup Opera, and players are encouraged to bring a food item to donate as well.
"Since year one, we have targeted the Soup Opera to receive the funds," said Phil Burton, who founded the Ice Bowl alongside his wife, Rebecca Burton. "It is a charity tournament and the winner gets a plaque we make here in the office. There's no monetary prizes, and we do everything we can, we sell T-shirts, sponsorships, mulligans and we do everything we can to raise money that goes directly to the Soup Opera."
Burton said there won't be a chili cook off open to the public this year, however, the players will still get to eat chili cooked on site.
"We couldn't figure out how we could do it safely this year with COVID so we just canceled [the cookoff]," Burton said. "But we are going to have a chili lunch for the players but we're not inviting the public to participate."
The 17th Annual Ice Bowl event takes place Sunday, Feb. 27 at Morris Park, and Smith said the tournament can handle from 70 to about 90 entrants. The tournament normally attracts a little more than 70 players, Smith said, because being a charity event, it is more of a draw for enthusiasts.
"We're just going to play one round on Seth Burton, it will be a shorter day," Smith said. "We typically do 72, which would be four people on every hole."
Smith also said the participants get player packs containing a special Ice Bowl disc, along with some other gifts, while the people who place best in the tournament get plaques rather than cash prizes or other awards.
"For the top three players, we do have a trophy plaque prize," Smith said. "But then some of our club members donate some prizes, so we will be able to give things out as ancillary prizes."
Burton said last year's Ice Bowl was the biggest yet in Marion County, as it raised more than $8,000 for the Soup Opera.
"At last year's Ice Bowl, we were able to take over $8,600 to the Soup Opera as proceeds from the event," Burton said. "So our goal this year is $10,000, and we also ask each player to bring some food for the Soup Opera, so $10,000 and 1,000 pounds of food is our goal."
For more information on the tournament, or to register and donate to the Soup Opera, visit discgolfscene.com/fairmonticebowl2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.