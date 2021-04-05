MORGANTOWN — Jalen Suggs ... what can you say?
The block.
The pass.
The shot.
It all came together to push undefeated Gonzaga past UCLA in overtime to face Baylor for the NCAA title on Monday night.
It was, to be certain, one of the greatest Final Four games of all-time, one of the greatest Final Four performances of all-time and Suggs' game-winner surely elbowed its way alongside Christian Laettner's turnaround buzzer beater for Duke as the greatest shot in NCAA Tournament history.
When he did it, somewhere Miles "Deuce" McBride was watching, rest assured, and that's not good news for WVU.
See the Mountaineers' point guard IS Jalen Suggs without the hype.
The block? We've all seen that how many times, coming from behind, never quitting on a play and going up and blocking a bigger man's shot.
The pass? How many fast breaks had McBride found the open man with perfect feed?
The shot? Go back to the game against No. 10, Texas Tech. WVU was down double figures and fights back behind McBride, who scored 15 points in the final 6:55 and finished off his 24-point night with a game-winner with six-seconds left, then raced down the court and challenged Mike McClung's last-second shot enough that it was off the mark.
Until Suggs put his talents on display against UCLA there was a feeling of confidence that McBride might be back next year despite entering the NBA draft.
Not so sure now, especially since early this season there was a chance to compare them head-to-head, eyeball to eyeball when WVU gave Gonzaga its toughest game until the UCLA cliffhanger and McBride played every bit as well as Suggs.
Suggs did get a chance to display his courage in the WVU game, badly spraining an ankle in the first half.
This is how ESPN's online recap of the game described the situation:
"Suggs was in pain from the moment he went down. He held a towel over his face and then continued to wince and writhe on the socially-distanced bench. Eventually, he stood up and walked gingerly to the locker room but did not return with what the team called an injured left ankle. Somehow, he made it back on the floor in the second as one of the catalysts of the comeback."
Indeed, he was. He finished the game with only four points on two of six shooting from the field but had six rebounds, five assists, one block and three steals.
McBride did not have a good shooting night in the Gonzaga game, where he scored 10 points on 4 of 14 but did hit 2 of 4 from 3-point range, had five assists and no turnovers.
In a way, that game joined the two players at the hip ... although they really were joined there before they even got to college.
Each was a two-sport star, both played basketball and football. Both were guards in basketball, quarterbacks in football and both were big time prospects in both sports, McBride dreamt as a kid of playing quarterback at Ohio State and had a chance until breaking a bone in his foot toward the end of his junior year at Ohio football power Archbishop Moeller High.
Suggs was the only person ever to hold the titles of Mr. Basketball and Mr. Football at the same time while at Minnehaha Academy in Minnesota.
All you have to do to understand how good McBride was at football is to look up his highlights on YouTube and the first play tells you all you need to know. In the shotgun near the opponent's goal line, the snap is low, McBride goes down, scoops it up on the short hop the way Hall of Fame shortstop Barry Larkin, also out of Moeller High, used to do, runs to his left, cuts inside, comes across a defender in position to make the tackle at the goal line, goes airborne and hurdles into the end zone for the score.
Play after play afterward, he makes magnificent throws, touch passes when needed, threading the needle with a fastball when necessary, and taking off and running when nothing was there.
Suggs' high school football highlight package begins, amazingly enough, with him intercepting a pass to close out an overtime game, then rushing to his sideline, climbing up on the bench and posing, just as he climbed up on the scorer's table after hitting the game-winner against UCLA.
There are two plays that tell you all you need to know about Suggs, his athleticism and his ability to perform under pressure.
On each play, the ball is snapped over his head. He runs each down, the first one he picks up and runs about 80 yards for a touchdown, the second he gets on its third bounce, scrambles around a little and then throws a 40-yard touchdown pass.
Looking at the two players, McBride seems to be the more accomplished passer, Suggs the more accomplished runner, but neither showed anything but the ability to be a star in what would become their second sport.
We mentioned earlier that Suggs showed courage coming back into the game against WVU. Well, McBride's comeback from his injury also was a profile in courage.
"The TV guys were talking about his courage when we talked after the game and I asked them 'Have you ever been to Moeller High School? That's part of the admission process. You don't have courage, they don't let you in,'" McBride once said.
And so we will see how this all plays out. Certainly, Suggs is a one-and-done player destined for NBA stardom, but the question that is raised by his greatness is whether or not McBride, too, is cut from that same cloth and ready right now to join Suggs in the NBA.
