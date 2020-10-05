FAIRMONT — On Saturday mornings in early autumn, some families like to enjoy hot cocoa together. Others might gather to rake leaves or take a stroll in the crisp fall air.
For the Morans of Fairmont, they stand on the sidewalk in front of the Marion County Courthouse, waving to passersby as they hold “Recall Bledsoe/Recall Kennedy” signs.
A citizen’s movement is underway to remove both District 5 Fairmont City Council Member Barry Bledsoe and District 3 Fairmont City Council Member Karl “David” Kennedy from the city’s governing body. Both council members have been censured for repeatedly making insensitive remarks on social media.
“We’re collecting signatures to recall Barry Bledsoe and Karl David Kennedy because we don’t feel their behavior is a good representation of Fairmont, the Friendly City. We don’t feel they are doing the job that we elected them to do,” said Rebecca Moran, of Fairmont.
As a resident of Kennedy’s district, Moran said not only is Kennedy’s online behavior objectionable, he neglects his duties regarding the position to which he was elected.
“I have contacted Mr. Kennedy in a variety of different ways and he has never once responded to any of my concerns as a citizen,” she said. “When I posted about a concern in a Facebook forum, he did reply to that, but said if I wanted to talk to him, I should come to his house on a weekend during a pandemic and that I could find him sleeping on the porch.”
Moran said she did not take Kennedy up on the offer.
In January, Kennedy was censured in a 6-3 city council vote after using the terms “gooks” and “towel-heads” in a Facebook conversation about the U.S. bombing attack that killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani.
Kennedy was censured a second time in July after he shared an online meme that depicted two photos of a female and contained language including “slut” and “raped.” In another social media post, Kennedy referred to college students as “socialists” and “scum.”
On Sept. 8, Bledsoe was rebuked with a 6-1 city council vote for referring to Sen. Kamala Harris as a “hoe.” In another Facebook post, he called state Del. Danielle Walker (D-Monongalia) “satanic” because of her stance on the abortion issue.
On Sept. 24, Fairmont City Clerk Janet Keller provided information to a committee formed to recall both Kennedy and Bledsoe with the paperwork necessary to collect the requisite signatures in order to initiate a special election to remove the two council members.
Signatures from 20 percent of the city’s residents who were registered to vote in 2018, the year both Kennedy and Bledsoe took office, are required to be collected in order for the process to move forward.
A total of 2,461 valid signatures are needed.
“The petition has been going really, really well,” Moran said. “There are a lot of residents who are enthusiastic about it and they’ve been reaching out to us.”
The recall committee has also been provided with two petition blanks, one for each council member, because some residents might want to sign for one recall but not the other.
If enough signatures are collected for either or both council members, Fairmont City Council must review the petition within 30 days. The City of Fairmont would then hold a special election to replace the ousted council members.
Dissatisfied residents have also established a website, FairmontRecall.com, to distribute information about the effort and educate voters on how to sign the petition to recall Bledsoe and Kennedy.
“People are really doing the work for us. They know their neighbors in their neighborhood and they’re saying things like, ‘Hey, everybody, meet in my front yard and we’ll gather signatures together.’ So, it’s been awesome,” Moran said.
Marianne Moran, Rebecca’s mother-in-law and a former Fairmont City Council member, said the behavior she’s witnessed from Bledsoe and Kennedy is unlike anything she’d seen during her time in city government.
“I served on city council for four years and while we didn’t always vote the same way, we remained friendly throughout everything. Once a vote was taken, that was the end of it. We should respect everyone, both on council and off council,” Marianne Moran said.
She said such behavior is giving Fairmont a bad name beyond the city’s borders.
“That’s not being done right now. With the racist and homophobic and just blatant hate being spewed by both Barry and David, it’s just so bad for the city. That’s not the way to make statewide nor national news,” Marianne Moran said.
Chuck Moran, Marianne’s husband and Rebecca’s father-in-law, said he believes removing Bledsoe and Kennedy is important for Fairmont’s long-term interests.
“The comments that Bledsoe and Kennedy have made online on Facebook have brought a bad look to Fairmont. We need representatives who show Fairmont as a friendly city, not people who are trying to drive people away,” Chuck Moran said.
