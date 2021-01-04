MORGANTOWN — When West Virginia arrived at Oklahoma's arena in Norman on Saturday, a bus without Oscar Tshiebwe on it since his brusque departure from the team two days earlier, it did so with a new starting lineup that included Jalen Bridges taking Tshiebwe's spot but not his role.
The former star from Fairmont Senior High, who opted to redshirt rather than play last season to prepare for this moment, admitted that as he arrived his nerves were jumping around like some fuzzy cheeked cheerleader ready for her first game.
Leading up to the game I had nerves," he said. "I was kind of shaky."
His teammates pulled him aside as they entered the gym and offered the advice that goes to anyone starting his first game ... "Just play your game and be aggressive."
But one player took it a step further and summed up what Bob Huggins has been trying to say since Bridges committed to WVU and began touting his potential and attitude.
"There's nothing to fear. You're meant to be here," he was told.
"Meant to be here ... "
Think about that for a moment. Basketball had to be his game, the size and agility he brings to it and the genes that he inherited from his father, Cory, who had led Fairmont Senior to the 1996 West Virginia state basketball championship.
He had West Virginia in his soul, basketball in his blood and a spot just 15 miles down the road lusting to secure his talent.
Now he would get the chance to display them and what a game he put together against Oklahoma once he shook off the nerves.
In a first half when WVU was to fall behind by 18 points, he was the offense, scoring 11 of the team's 20 points.
Guard Taz Sherman, who joined Bridges in engineering the second-half rally by scoring all 19 of his points after intermission, called it a "coming out party" for Bridges and it started with the first shot, which went swish through the net.
"I'd say I was more just ready for the opportunity," Bridges said. "It was just hitting that first one. That opened everything up for me. I basically wasn't nervous at all. It was just like playing in practice. That was a hard-fought game. Basically, it's like that every day in practice.
"That's what gets me ready to play. I approach every practice like it's a game."
"It's the same with him in practice ... making shots, rebounding, playing hard and giving his all," Sherman said. "He's going to look back and say 'That's how I have to play all the time.' That's just who JB is and now it's starting to come into play since there's more opportunity for people now that we're starting to play a different style. The game we're playing now is more tailored to our guards.
"We can now get into our screens and motion offense faster and spread the floor more."
Rather than the high-low game Tshiebwe and Derek Culver had constructed and their dominance of the boards, especially on the offensive side, Huggins now is spacing the floor and letting more athletic players shoot from the outside and drive to the basket.
True, the rebounding has been hurt badly, losing by five in that statistic to Oklahoma and giving up a number of key offensive boards.
"Me, Emmitt (Matthews), and Gabe Osabuohien have to help out DC some more," Bridges said. "He was the only one that was rebounding down there. We have to gang rebound and crash the boards every single time. If we don't, they are going to get kickouts for wide open 3s like they did today."
Rest assured, Bridges is not a short term fix for Tshiebwe's absence but, instead, a long-term fix for the program because this is where he is meant to be.
Follow @bhertzel on Twitter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.