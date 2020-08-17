FAIRMONT — Janice Cosco wasn't even sure she would be elected when she first ran for Marion County Clerk in 1981.
Every election since then would see the same result, and Cosco has maintained the position for 39 years now. In July, she announced that she would be resigning from the position, but not because it was a job she didn't enjoy.
"I never thought I'd be elected but by golly I was," Cosco said of her first campaign. "I was so thankful for it, because I loved that job."
Cosco said she is resigning because of health issues, and originally scheduled her effective last day for Aug. 21. However, she moved that date to Sept. 11, because of a surgery she needs that is closer to that date.
"It's my health first of all, I had a stroke and I can't walk," Cosco said.
Tom Antulov, Marion County deputy clerk, said that this is all within Cosco's ability, and she could even change her mind about the resignation before the effective date and round out her term if she wished.
"She did change the date," Antulov said. "She could change her mind today and say she's not retiring. She could say 'I'm going to stay until my term expires.'"
Marion County Commissioner Randy Elliott said the County Commission has to choose someone to fill the role of County Clerk prior to Cosco's effective resignation date, but her replacement has to be a Democrat because they will fill out the remaining time on Cosco's term until 2022.
"It has to be a Democrat, we know that," Elliott said. "Hopefully it's somebody that can do the job. It's not very complicated."
Cosco said she will miss the position, especially her staff, whom she said were great team players that made the job even better.
"Making all those good friends, and it gave us an opportunity to serve the public," Cosco said. "We were dedicated public servants. I miss them."
Elliott said Cosco is the perfect person to be a county clerk, because of her personality and her work ethic.
"She was tailor-made to be a county clerk," Elliott said. "Extremely personable, very talented, very smart, and knew how to work with people. She put the public first."
The appointment of a new clerk will be a topic at an upcoming meeting of the Marion County Commission, but Elliott said the members are waiting for nominations to be made so the commissioners can approve a choice.
"We could pick somebody immediately," Elliott said. "It won't take us long to fill the position, so we're not in any hurry."
Cosco doesn't have any immediate plans she wants to fulfill upon her resignation, but she will likely spend a lot of time reflecting on her 39 years in office.
"I'll just go over all the memories," Cosco said. "I sure have a lot of great memories."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.