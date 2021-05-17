EDITOR'S NOTE: Bob unofficially declared this Jerry West week, and dedicated a week's worth of columns to the greatest West Virginia University legend of all-time. A couple of weeks back he sat for an hour interview with Buster Scher on The Buster Show, a podcast out of New York, and spoke of many things including what made him what he is, Michael Jordan, his memorabilia, what makes greatness and a good many other things. We thought we could take what he had to say and try to apply it to make your lives better, so this week we will dedicate to The Logo, Mr. Clutch or simply the best athlete to ever come out WVU.
MORGANTOWN — What made Jerry West great?
We looked into it all week after he opened himself up on a podcast and gave great insight into his heart and soul as well as his time playing basketball at West Virginia, as an NBA legend and as an executive. It offered his road map to greatness, but there was one thing he said among the many words he put forth that laid bare the reason behind his greatness and it was the fire that has always burned within him.
He was asked about the fraternization that goes on among today's professional athletes, the way during games they chat and often laugh and smile. They are members of different teams but the same union and this has, in West's eyes, taken away from what it is all about ... winning.
"I would never talk to anyone," he said when asked about the fraternization. "I didn't want to talk to the players. I wouldn't go shake their hands. I thought it was disrespectful. I always had great respect for the players I played against, but why shake hands with the enemy who wants to kill you? You should want to kill them first."
Jerry West was a football player in short pants, more Jack Lambert or Dick Butkus than Magic Johnson.
He wasn't out there to make friends, wasn't out there to put a smile on his opponent's faces, just on his own fans' faces.
It was a war to him.
"Absolutely," he said. "It is a war. People are always looking for things for motivation. I've always felt motivation came from within. The ones who are self-motivated — the coach doesn't have to make a speech to rouse a room. I hated when coaches did that. I didn't want to hear them."
All the Rockne stuff, even Bill Stewart's "Leave No Doubt" speech, were for others, people whose fire didn't burn so hot within them.
"I just wanted to go play," he said. "All that stuff in my mind had already been played out. From playing against these guys a bunch of times, I had that stuff categorized in my mind, what they did and what they didn't do."
West carried his own onboard computer unlike today's athletes.
"At the end of the day I was just self-motivated," he said. "Today, it's a much easier world for them. Everything they need to be a better player is there for them if they want to work at it."
West understands the advancements that have been made in equipment, scouting, teaching. He's not envious of it, though.
"They all think with the older players it's always 'I wish I had this' or 'I wish I had that when I played,'" he said. "Forget it. It's not the case. We served our time. It certainly wasn't the best of circumstances from a travel standpoint or a health standpoint. We just didn't have the resources they have today and the resources are there to help them get better."
Taking the easy road isn't always the best road. There's a certain satisfaction from knowing you did it yourself that stokes the fire within.
"Teaching aids, people to work with you individually. In summer sometimes, getting close to training camp ... if I wanted to go shoot somewhere, I had to chase every ball I shot if I missed it. What that does is make you not want to miss. I know it sounds crazy — and some people will think it's insane — but when you are shooting balls correctly it will come out and bounce back to you," he said.
"If you can't shoot the ball straight, you are not going to be a great shooter. Using your legs, having the right technique, learning how to shoot difficult shots from different positions ... all those were things I used to practice on my own. No one showed me how to do it, but I tried like crazy to find ways to make shooting more difficult.
"So, you had to shoot it straighter, have the right arc ... I would practice shooting different heights, different release points. Everyone plays these little mind games; they are important for you. They are important for yourself to get better."
The most important thing was to make that personal improvement more important than the interaction with other players, than adulation of fans, than even that soothing shower when you are finished, because in reality, Jerry West never really finished.
"You have to challenge yourself even when you are alone," he said.
He was never satisfied, never reached the point where he felt he knew it all, a point so many athletes reach today.
"The day you think you know everything is the day you should lock yourself up, look in the mirror and examine yourself, because you don't know everything," he said.
"In an environment where you are under stress, like athletics that create so much talk on social media today that it's really distracting," he said, beginning a thought. "I look at some of the comments that they make. You see them saying 'Well, they should not have this guy on their team.' The reason they make those comments is to create controversy and that holds no interest for me at all.
"What's most important is to do the right thing and trust people that are hired by people," West said. "I'm talking sports here. Let people who own a team hire people and if they are not doing their job, replace them. That's the way the world is today. You see in the NBA some teams struggle for three years. Why? Because the system is all about equality. They want everyone to be equal.
"Sure, they'd like a couple of super teams that win a lot of games but if you're going to a game in Memphis and the Knicks come to town and Memphis has a better team, people in New York can't understand that. Give credit to these other franchises because they have put this puzzle together.
"The secret is to not just be a one or two-year wonder, but to maintain the integrity of the franchise over a number of years. Be viable all the time."
Jerry West is 82 and he remains viable, the same force within the NBA that he has always been.
He is a walking logo for the league.
