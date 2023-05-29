FAIRMONT — Julia Pierpont Day celebrates the origins of "Decoration Day" and how it came to be known today as Memorial Day.
Dryden, New York native Julia Augusta Robertson Pierpont, who lived from 1828-1886, is credited with being an originator Decoration Day, which was renamed Memorial Day in 1882. Pierpont was the wife of Francis H. Pierpont who is recognized as the "Father of West Virginia." Francis Pierpont served as the governor of "Restored Virginia" during and after the Civil War. He developed "Restored Virginia" to become the new state of West Virginia on June 20, 1863.
To celebrate the Julia Pierpont, the Marion County Historical Society and Museum, City of Fairmont, Marion County Commission, the Honor Guard of West Virginia, Three Rivers Festival Senior Queen Susie Colvin, the Morgan Morgan Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, George Clarke Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution "We Three Plus" period musicians and reenactors of Julia and Francis Pierpont and Boaz Fleming joined together Saturday to host a day-long event.
Julia and Francis Pierpont were portrayed by Pam and Art Dodds and Boaz Fleming was portrayed by Jack Oliver.
The event began at City Church "The Gatherings" at 216 Monroe St. downtown, which is a historic site on the national registry. Musicians performed music from Pierpont's era while organizers read proclamations from the state, county and city. Both chapters of the Sons and Daughters of the American Revolution gave presentations and the Julia and Francis Reenactors shared "A Pierpont Remembrance."
DAR Regent Barbra Channell presented Historical Society President Dora Kay Grubb with the Women in American History Award.
Grubb said she was surprised and thankful for the award.
West Virginia Del. Joey Garcia and former Del. Guy Ward presented proclamations recognizing Julia Pierpont Day as a state holiday. During the state proclamation, guests heard some of Julia Pierpont's backstory.
"Whereas, while living in the Governor's Mansion in Richmond, Virginia in 1866, following the Civil War, Julia Pierpont felt that the graves of Union Soldiers buried in Holloywood Ceremony, overlooking Richmond, were looking shabby and neglected," Garcia said.
Julia collaborated with another woman, Miss Woosley, a New Yorker who taught in the school for African American children. The two, the Pierpont children and children from the African American school "gathered together and paraded to the cemetery to bravely decorate the graves," Garcia said.
Marion County Historical Society and Museum volunteer David Tucker gave a speech and recited "Ragged Old Flag" by Johnny Cash.
"Only one percent of all people serve in the military — that special minority called veteran — and only one in five retire like I did. Memorial Day is the day we honor the veterans that gave it all," Tucker said.
After the event at City Church, participants headed to Woodlawn Ceremony to lay three wreaths — one on the Pierponts' graves and two on selected veterans graves.
Grubb said the day is an important piece of history to celebrate in Fairmont.
"I had never heard of her — Julia Pierpont or Francis Pierpont. I went through every grade in school in Marion County ... and Fairmont State College. Never once had I heard the Pierponts' names mentioned in anything. I think it's a shame.
"I keep hearing 'What can we do to bring tourism?' We have one of the most important people who ever lived right here in town. This is the father of West Virginia. What could be more important than that," Grubb said.
