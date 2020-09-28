Learning Options adapts educational programming to virtual format amid pandemic

WHITE HALL — Because of the need for remote learning amid the COVID-19 pandemic, loca students may be losing out on some of the interactivity normally practiced while in class.
One local education provider has found a way to deliver interactivity to students of all ages by distributing necessary materials prior to an online learning session.
"We're still doing hands-on, it's just in a different way," said Dana Powell, executive director of Learning Options Inc. "All of our sessions require some sort of materials, like that art class you need styrofoam plates. So we are doing pick-up days for those and we supply those with registration."
Learning Options is a supplemental education organization that focuses on science, technology, engineering, arts and math programming to give students a more interactive style of learning to support their school education. While its programming would normally be held at the nonprofit's White Hall location, classes have been held through Zoom conferences, where students can hear and see how their materials should be used to learn and apply certain concepts.
"If kids are only in school buildings two days a week, and they're doing the rest from home, maybe they're not getting a chance to do a lot of hands-on things," Powell said. "So they're going to do some special enrichment and hands-on things with Learning Options."
Powell and Marion County School Superintendent Randy Farley met prior to the start of the school year to lay out a plan for supplemental learning. He suggested, Powell said, that Learning Options focus on engaging students through interesting and hands-on activity, because they may miss out on some of that practice through remote learning this year.
"He told us that Learning Options needs to find a niche that is unique and engaging," Powell said. "We reached out to some of the instructors we had in the past doing face-to-face instruction, then we hooked up with some new ones who have never worked with Learning Options before."
Powell said this year's Learning Options schedule includes classes that teach physics with water bottles, intro to printmaking, yoga, how to build resumes and submit job applications, and a history lesson on historical heroines. Learning Options recently started offering adult classes, and some are designed for them to learn useful skills in sessions that run similarly to the student classes.
These sessions take place every few weeks over Zoom, and parents can find class descriptions and sign up at learningoptionsinc.org. With the adaptation of classes that took place this semester, Powell said this is one of the most unique semesters Learning Options has ever had.
"This is completely different than anything that Learning Options has ever done," Powell said. "In the past, Learning Options has been known for its hands-on sessions and programs, but this is completely outside the box."
Farley said he has told parents about Learning Options and its offerings in the past, because it is a helpful organization for kids who want to participate in more STEAM activities outside of school.
"In the past, we have worked with them where they have provided tutoring for students with math, and they have done some of their own programming with STEM," Farley said. "We have always tried to help support some of the things they do, or make people aware of and know that they have certain things available, because they have been a good connection for the school system."
Erika Fishel is a parent who homeschools her son. She said Learning Options gives him a chance to expand his knowledge on a topic he may be curious about.
"We have participated in almost every program they have had, ever since he was old enough," Fishel said. "It takes what they are learning or something that they are interested in and expands on it, and it's a fun, hands-on way of learning."
Fishel said she believes Learning Options has classes available that anyone could enjoy, especially kids who want to take part in an educational activity they can do in a group setting.
"I think it's good because it gives extra enrichment for the kids to do," Fishel said. "We already do a mixture of online classes and we have classwork we do together, so we were already used to doing things online. He had fun doing the class."
Powell said the pandemic provided challenges to Learning Options they never experienced, but it also opened up opportunities to offer new and unique programming at a time when parents may find it most necessary. She hopes to see more students try out a class because it could be the educational kickstart they need.
"Not doing face-to-face programming was the toughest thing," Powell said. "These classes will take place not only in the instructor's home, it's going to go into the homes of our students... It has been stretching the limits for Learning Options, but I think it's going to be really exciting for us."
