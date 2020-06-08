Library system checks back in

FAIRMONT — Despite its physical branches being closed to the public during the coronavirus pandemic, the Marion County Public Library System still stayed busy throughout.
Larissa Cason, assistant director of the Marion County Public Library System, said checkouts from the system's virtual White Hall branch stayed consistent, as did access to the library's online offerings.
"People are still using the White Hall Express kiosk," Cason said. "We're not allowing anybody in to browse at this point in time. I'm hoping it's going to be the last week of June or the first week of July, but I'm waiting to see the situation a little bit closer."
Now that some facilities are able to open on a limited basis, the library, too, has allowed for some public access. Starting Monday, people gained back full access for library materials, but library members had to chose items online and picked at library curbside pickup.
"Monday morning, we had between all of our branches over 100 things people had requested," Cason said.
According to Cason, the library's reopening is planned to happen in phases, but she is unsure of when all the branches will be fully open once again. She said that the next phase will come June 16, with access to computer materials allowed.
"On June 16 we're going to allow people to use our public access computer," Cason said. "At our main branch, we have 14 computers, but we're only going to allow five of them to be used."
Although the library had been closed for a few months, its offerings continued online. Cason said that until it is able to fully open again, the library staff will lead virtual versions of several of its activities.
"We are doing our summer reading program, it's just all going to be virtual," Cason said. "And we are going to be continuing our virtual story times through Facebook Live."
Being a fairly popular program, the library's summer reading will be conducted through virtual communication.
"It's going to be a virtual program, meaning most of our activities are going to be online," said Connie VanGilder, program coordinator for the Marion County Public Library System. "It will start with a kickoff video Tuesday, June 9 at 10:30."
This summer reading program has three levels for young children, teens and adults, where leaders go through different books every few weeks with the groups. VanGilder said the program is especially popular with kids and teens, because parents want them to continue their educational engagement throughout the summer.
"We still felt like it was a really important program we needed to continue," VanGilder said. "We want to try to help lessen the summer slide for students, by trying to keep them reading for fun."
Although it will be conducted differently, VanGilder said she hopes people will still make an effort to take part in the summer reading program, because of the personal engagement it offers to its participants.
"Our summer reading program, it is usually a popular program," VanGilder said. "It's going to be interesting. We're hoping that everybody who can participate will still try to participate, but we understand it's a little different."
VanGilder said that once the kickoff commences, the reading list can be obtained on MCPLS' website, or by calling the library.
Cason said the library will be updating the public through its website and through Facebook, and those interested in taking part in different activities can stay up to date online.
"There will be some crafts on Facebook Live, some crafts on Zoom and children's programming on Facebook Live," Cason said. "We would like to start at some point some smaller in-person programs, but we're not planning to over the summer."
For more information on the Marion County Public Library System's summer programming, visit mcpls.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.