FAIRMONT — A new nonprofit that aims to boost community pride in Rivesville is rounding up volunteers and supplies for its first big event.
having its first volunteer work session Oct. 3 to clean up the town, but the organizers still need help with supplies.
Main Street Rivesville Frank Moore recently enlisted aid from the Marion County Commission to chip in any way they can to help with the town's Oct. 3 clean up event.
"We were anticipating a large crowd," Moore said, Sept. 23 at the county commission meeting. "I would like to request... if there is any assistance commission may be able to offer us as far as trash bags, push brooms or maybe a couple weed eaters."
County Commissioner Randy Elliott told Moore that the commission could provide some aid to community projects in ways other than cash donations because each commissioner has resources of their own they can provide to different towns in Marion County.
Elliott also brought up an initiative county staff helped facilitate last year, Mayors on the Move, which brought mayors of the different communities of Marion County together to collaborate on ideas and projects.
"It's not to say we couldn't do that again, but we would have to take a look and see," Elliott said. "When you brainstorm like that, some community might say 'We got a grant for this, and you all are qualified for it too.' If you didn't know about it, you wouldn't apply for it."
Moore is also on Rivesville Town Council, and said the local government has been having difficulty funding the town's needs. He said he would like to see a meeting of mayors planned once again so he can get some ideas on how to fund different improvement projects.
"We're struggling financially just the operational needs of the town," Moore said. "I would like to see some mayors sit down, organize and try to structure some kind of funding, even if it's on a rotation basis every three years, five years, so towns whenever we can plan strategically to help meet the needs and improvements of our town. Right now we're struggling to do that."
Elliott said Belinda Biafore, Marion County economic development director, facilitated last year's meeting of the mayors, and it may be a project she would organize again. Elliott said bringing the county's mayors together could be a benefit for each one of them, and consequently, a benefit to Marion County as a whole.
"She put it together to do exactly what you're asking to have done," Elliott said. "Exchange ideas, how do we save some money, how do we get some money, can we do this together and save some money; it worked out really well."
