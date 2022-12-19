FAIRMONT — Just over 100 attendees braved a mid-20s wind chill Saturday to lay 275 balsam fir wreaths on veterans' graves at Maple Grove Cemetery to launch Marion County's first-ever Wreaths Across America celebration.
"The freedoms we enjoy today have not come without a price," Marion Regional Development Corp. President Nick Fantasia said. "Lying here before us and in cemeteries throughout this nation are men and women who gave their lives so that we can live in freedom and without fear."
Fantasia said Americans can worship as they see fit, raise their children to believe as their parents do and are free to vote for the leaders they choose because of those who served to protect freedoms all Americans enjoy.
Maple Grove was one of more than 3,100 cemeteries nationwide to participate in Wreaths Across America Day, a day that began as a way that allowed families to remember their members who were veterans during the Christmas holidays.
Wreaths Across America’s roots started in 1992, but the program gained nationwide attention in 2005 when a photo of “the stones at Arlington, adorned with wreaths and covered in snow, circulated around the internet,” according to the Wreaths Across America website.
"Our nation stands as a shining beacon of liberty and freedom to the world," Fantasia said. "We thank those who gave their lives to keep us free and we shall not forget you. We shall remember."
Now a national nonprofit organization, Wreaths Across America functions on three key tenets — remember fallen U.S. veterans, honor those who serve and teach children the value of freedom.
"Today, more than ever, we reflect on our nation's veterans and active duty service members who have had and continue to fight to protect the innocent and oppressed," Fantasia said. "This nation has always been the first to stand up for the freedom of people from around the world. Many of you here today have answered that call and served your country well."
Volunteers who placed wreaths on graves were encouraged to say the veteran's name out loud and to thank them for their service to America as a small act that serves as a way to keep that veteran's memory alive.
"Remember, we are not here today to decorate graves," Marion County Commissioner and veteran Linda Longstreth said. "We are here to remember not their deaths, but their lives. Each wreath is a gift of appreciation from a grateful America."
Longstreth said the wreaths symbolize the honor our citizens have for veterans and for those currently serving and the sacrifices they make daily on behalf of every American.
"To our children, we want you to understand that the freedoms you enjoy today have not been free but have come with a cost that someday, you may have to pay yourself," Longstreth said.
Before volunteers laid wreaths on veterans' headstones, ceremonial wreaths were placed on stands in a circle for the guests to see. Wreaths honored the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Space Force, Coast Guard, Merchant Marines and prisoners of war, missing in action, Gold Star and Blue Star families, Rosie the Riveters and first responders.
In preparation for Saturday's event, Friends of Maple Grove Coordinator Marcella Yaremchuk applied in September to the Columbia Falls, Maine-based nonprofit Wreaths Across America, which in turn, approved Maple Grove Cemetery as the first and only Marion County cemetery taking part in the program. Yaremchuk and other volunteers raised $4,125 to purchase the wreaths for Saturday's event.
"I'm so thankful," Yaremchuk said. "I'm so thankful to all the people who came out and thankful for all the people who gave us suggestions on how to do things and the people who came here and worked and made this possible."
Prior to applying to Wreaths Across America, Yaremchuk worked with the genealogy department at the Marion County Public Library, which discovered there are 5 Revolutionary War veterans, 107 Civil War veterans, 4 War of 1812 veterans, 10 Spanish-American War veterans, 4 World War I veterans, 136 World War II veterans, 8 Korean War veterans and 4 Vietnam War veterans buried at Maple Grove Cemetery. Of the Civil War veterans, at least one was a Confederate soldier, she said.
