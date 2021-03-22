MORGANTOWN — According to the American Gaming Association an estimated 47 million Americans will bet on March Madness this year. March also happens to be National Problem Gambling Awareness Month.
Sheila Moran, from 1-800-Gambler said 2021 will be the first year mobile sports betting will be available during March Madness. She said with that comes a big difference.
“Now there is the availability to constantly bet so the concern is that one of the rules for responsible gambling is [to] set a limit and stick to. Most people can set the limit, it’s sticking to it that trips them up,” said Moran.
Approximately 2 million U.S. adults, or one percent of the population, are estimated to meet criteria for gambling disorder. Another four to six million are considered to meet criteria for problem gambling. And yet for many residents of the U.S., gambling remains a hidden addiction.
Moran said it will be harder for people to stick to that rule because when they lose money they can quickly go in and bet more money and chase the loss.
“Of course what happens is that leads to a downward spiral where people are betting more and more because they’ve lost more and more,” said Moran.
Moran said 1-800-Gambler has been around for 20 years. In the beginning, calls came from people who frequented casinos and then calls started coming from people who frequented video lottery parlors. There are 1,200 of so-called hotspots statewide.
“This year, for the very first time, mobile gambling is coming close to overtaking that, people betting on sports especially from their phones. Day trading too,” said Moran.
Moran said it’s important to remember gambling is meant to be a recreational activity and not a long-term investment strategy. She said many people, especially young people do not get that message.
There are two different kinds of gamblers. The most common type of gambler is the escape gambler, which is someone who gambles to escape issues in their own lives.
The second type are action gamblers, who bet on games that are higher skill and they often gamble because they like the action and winning.
“It’s not just about the money. It’s a pretty big deal when you win money when you’re in a casino,” said Moran.
Moran said people shouldn’t wait until they lose things like their families, or embezzle money. She said if people see themselves spending too much time or money on gambling to call 1-800-Gambler where they can receive completely confidential help for free.
Kathy Servian is a network provider with 1-800-Gambler who runs a counselor-led support group in Morgantown. She also provides counseling for problem gambling via telehealth appointments.
Servian said gambling often starts off as entertainment, and the ease of access to gambling in West Virginia has increased with hot spots and, now, online gambling.
“We find that people are either escaping from a stressor of some type of problem at home, or they’re bored. Maybe they’re finished raising children or their kids are at school so they’re engaging in the gambling at first for that,” said Servian.
Over time, the gambling then becomes problematic for people. People often lose interest in other things and don’t take care of their responsibilities.
She said she wasn’t sure if there has been an influx of gambling since the beginning of the pandemic but online gambling has become more accessible.
“I would say probably over time we’re going to see an increase in people calling,” said Servian.
Servian said it’s helpful to call the network and get connected with a therapist. She said she’s worked with many people who have been able to stop gambling or reduce their gambling.
Servian's support group is held Mondays at 6:30 p.m. at Woodlands United Methodist Church in Morgantown, which accepts guests without an appointment.
“The other counselor and I, we’ll make sure if they want to be connected with the network we can do that. If they don’t, that’s OK, too,” said Servian.
