FAIRMONT — With public schools beginning a new school year this week, the Marion County Board of Education is finalizing a wide slate of programming and service contracts at its meeting Monday evening.
The meeting will begin with a presentation on student achievement at East Park Elementary School from Principal Jessica Holt, as well as public reports regarding the West Virginia School Board Association, Marion County Public Library, Marion County Health Department, Fairmont State University, and more.
During the meeting, the board will also consider the sale of a vertical lift to CAT Rental Store for $12,550, and the approval of contracts with several professionals involved in student observation services and psychological support including Gia Deasy, who was named Educator of the Year by the Marion County Chamber of Commerce earlier this month.
The county will also consider the renewal of a contract with the Marion County Sheriff's Department, which places school resource officers in East Fairmont High, Fairmont Senior High, and North Marion High for the new school year.
Contracts with several Marion County pre-K facilities, including Bright Beginnings, Heart Junction, Learning Land, Sunbeam, and Wonderland will be reviewed for approval during the meeting as well.
The board will also discuss a number of contracts with external service providers regarding programming for Marion County students in the new school year.
One of these is a contract of up to $100,000 with Best Life Therapy to provide American Sign Language interpretation services to students throughout the year.
Another not slated to exceed $100,000 this school year is a contract with music therapy service Milestones & Music, which would provide opportunities for students to have one-on-one and group sessions with music therapy professionals.
The board will also review personnel updates in academics and athletics across local schools, which will occur in a private executive session among members of the board and central office staff. Continuing from last week, the board will review for approval several booster groups in which community members offer student sports teams support.
Monday’s meeting will be followed by a regular meeting on Sept. 5, as well as a special session at 1 p.m. on Sept. 11 to specifically discuss Superintendent Donna Heston’s goals for the year ahead.
