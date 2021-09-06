FAIRMONT — When it comes to girls cross country, Fairmont Senior, East Fairmont, and North Marion all had different expectations heading into this 2021 season.
In 2020, Fairmont Senior had repeated as Class-AA state champions. East Fairmont had placed fourth at state, while North Marion had a tough fifth-place finish in regional and sent one athlete, Taylor Hess, to state.
There are still many races to be run, but in the present day, all three teams are still trying to find their footing.
Fairmont Senior has taken part in two meets thus far, placing third in the late-August Autumn Classic, and fifth in the University High School Invitational.
East has competed in three meets including the same two the Polar Bears were at, taking fifth and sixth place in those events, respectively, in addition to taking third place at the Robert C. Byrd High School Invitational.
North Marion has had two races of their own, most recently Saturday's St. Mary's Medical Center XC Festival, where they placed sixth. The Huskies also took part in the Knight Night Relays at Preston High School, coming in fourth.
None of the three have secured a first-place finish yet, though the season is young. One team chalked up their performance this season to having less kids come out than expected. All teams, however, can point to fielding very young teams.
Fairmont Senior does not have a single senior. North Marion has one senior, and between their boys and girls teams, half of their runners are freshmen. East Fairmont has three seniors and one junior out of their 13 girls.
Of the three high schools, Fairmont Senior might have the most pressure to turn things around in a hurry.
"We need to regroup," Polar Bears head coach Mark Offutt said. "The first two meets, I think, were a wakeup. We're starting to come together and get focused. I think since the expectations were high, the effort was low. I think now they realize they need to step it up."
Fairmont Senior does have junior Lydia Falkenstein on their team, a runner who is currently the top performer on RunWV's Class AA Girls Rankings after finishing as the top performer at last year's state meet. Falkenstein has seen the work her teammates have done, and is looking forward to improving as the season goes on.
"I know this year we've had a lot of problems with nerves, but we're working on that," Falkenstein said. "I've seen really big improvements with the amount of confidence these girls have in themselves and their running ability and the team as a whole. Their times have been dropping in practices, their hardwork has really been paying off."
"I'd like to see us do our best, grow closer as teammates. I think that's the goal this season is just to become closer as teammates and friends."
The next stop for the Polar Bears is the Davis & Elkins Forest Festival on Sept. 11, a meet where the competition should be stiff.
"Elkins is a really hard course," Offutt said. "We're not looking for time, we're just looking forward to racing the teams there because I think we've seen Elkins in both races so far this year. What we always do is try to prepare ourselves and try to improve against the teams we've raced against before — pick a girl who beat you before and try to beat her or get closer to her."
Another squad Fairmont Senior has faced in both their races is East Fairmont, though the Bees will be at a different meet on Sept. 11; the Chick-Fil-A Invitational at Mineral Wells.
East has their own obstacles to climb, as the Bees currently sit at tenth on RunWV's school power rankings. East Fairmont head coach Ken Hibbs has been impressed by what he's seen from many of his runners though, including senior Lainey Barnes and freshman Adriana Bond. Their top runner on RunWV's power rankings is sophomore Sophia Schnore. With such a variety of talent, the Bees feel like they're trending in the right direction.
"Some on race day have stepped up and performed really well," Hibbs said.
East is not devoid of seniors like their fellow Fairmont team is, and those seniors are likewise seeing the progress they themselves have made, and the progress the underclassmen of the team are already making.
"To be able to watch us all go from that starting point to where we are now is insane," East Fairmont senior Madison Alix said of her fellow seniors. "We've cut off so much time from freshman year. And our underclassmen really push us too, because we have a lot of talented underclassmen. We're constantly competing with them and with each other."
The youth movement is underway at East, and last year's youth movement at North Marion High was spearheaded by freshman Taylor Hess. Hess, though only a freshman last year, qualified for state and swiped a podium spot, finishing eighth in her event.
Hess is off to a great start this season too, finishing eighth at Saturday's St. Mary's XC Festival, and holding onto the eighth spot on RunWV's individual rankings for Class-AA. The sophomore is part of a team that is looking to take an important step this year.
"I can tell in training that we've grown," Huskies head coach Keri Richardson said. "That we've come a good ways. We left with a bad taste in our mouth at the end of last year because we went into regionals thinking we were going to qualify for states, and we ended up placing fifth which put us two places out of states. The girls really got upset about it but they've turned that into determination, they want to get back in it this year."
To hear the Huskies themselves tell it, so far so good.
"I think we have a good shot at doing some big things this year," Maddie Hayes, the Huskies' lone senior, said. "We've been working hard."
"[The team] are all very hard working, we're all out of shape when we first start and they've all came a long way — we push every day."
The objectives among the three teams are aligned — grow each week and keep raising the bar. And with the amount of youth — and accompanying inexperience — in each program, that should come as no surprise.
There will be plenty of races to run and moments to improve before the State Meet on Oct. 30, and as the season shifts into high gear, the coaches and players of the Polar Bears, Huskies and Bees all have their eyes set on steady progress.
