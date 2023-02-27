FAIRMONT — Officials at the Marion County Humane Society No-Kill Shelter are working with law enforcement to identify and question the person who apparently abandoned a dog and left it for days without food or water in Barrackville.
Society Director Jonna Spatafore said the shelter took in a tan-colored, mixed-breed female stray dog on Friday that was found running loose in Barrackville. She said the dog apparently had been tied up before it ran loose because her neck has deep scar tissue from a chain or rope.
An exam by Fairmont Veterinary Hospital found the dog — which has since been renamed Lilliana by veterinary staffers — is in good overall health. However, she has Demodex mange, which can be cured with a two-month regimen of medicine.
"Somebody apparently loved this dog at some point because she knows how to sit and shake hands," Spatafore said.
Spatafore said that normally, the shelter does not accept strays, but due to the extenuating circumstances a call to Marion County Animal Control was in order. After a discussion, the two agencies agreed to allow Marion County Humane to take care of the stray. West Virginia law requires strays to be held for five days in order to give pet owners enough time to find their pet.
"It's a legal thing," Spatafore said. "They do the five-day stray hold, Animal Control does. After that stray hold is over, that dog becomes eligible to be adopted by someone else, legally. No one can come back after five days and say, 'That's my dog, you can't adopt them to anybody."
Spatafore said she called Animal Control expressing how Lilliana needed help immediately.
"I said, 'Listen, she needs help — I'm prepared to take her to the vet right now. Do you to take her or do you want me to go ahead and take her and I'll put her up for adoption,'" Spatafore said. "That's why we took her. We don't take every animal, but she needed help."
Spatafore said she is grateful for how Fairmont Veterinary Hospital worked to respond and give Lilliana the treatment she needs to begin a path to healing. She said the vet's staff examined Lilliana in half an hour.
"During her vet exam, Lilliana stood there and wagged her tail," Spatafore said.
"I mean, it was that quick," she said. "Had her here in half an hour. They work with us. They give us breaks on costs for our spays and neuters — anytime we need anything, they respond. They are wonderful and they are behind us 100%."
After posting information about Lilliana on the Marion County Humane Society Facebook page, the Barrackville Police Department shared the post and asked its followers to provide information about the stray. Police even said those who provide information can remain anonymous.
"I'm so tired of people starving these dogs," Spatafore said.
Shortly after the social media post, Humane Society followers began weighing in about Lillian's plight.
"This is so horrible. How can people be so cruel. Karma on the owner. God bless this poor fur baby," reads a post by Kathy Gales-Oiler, of Fairmont.
"I’d love to foster her when she’s healthy enough! She deserves to know what love feels like," Fairmont resident Desiree Jade posted.
Spatafore said Lilliana's story is just one case of stray dog abandonment that's taken place in recent weeks. She said Animal Control picked up three stray dogs in Barrackville and the Humane Society has one other stray from Barrackville other that Lilliana.
"We want justice served because this is inhumane," Spatafore said. "When she's well, she will be a loving dog for someone."
For updates on Lilliana or to donate for her care, go to the Marion County Humane Society's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/mchswvnokillshelter or call them at 304-366-5391.
