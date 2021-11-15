MORGANTOWN — Even Mr. Rogers would have to admit it's not a beautiful day in the neighborhood.
Not in this neighborhood, not this weekend, a lost weekend that even a convincing victory in the Backyard Brawl by Bob Huggins' basketball team could not save.
Bad enough that Neal Brown's football team saw its season go from a beautiful tree growing toward the sun to nothing but sawdust with a pitiful performance against Kansas State.
That certainly would have soured the taste left over from the weekend, but when you add it with the deaths of two giants in the North Central West Virginia sports world. One, a little man who grew into a giant as an athlete who gifted the world not only with his own being but that of his daughter and the other a Giant from New York who helped the NFL grow into America's Game and turned his position of middle linebacker into the central figure on defense for decades.
The first, of course, is Ronnie Retton, whose daughter, Mary Lou, took the athletic genes he passed on to her to become the darling of the gymnastics world as she vaulted her way to even more worldwide fame than Bo Derek with her perfect 10.
Overlooked in the large shadow she cast while he settled for life out of the spotlight was the fact that, at WVU and beyond, Ronnie Retton was a superb athlete in his own right. A two-sports star at West Virginia University, Retton was not only a starter on the 1959 NCAA Tournament team that Jerry West led to a one-point loss to California in the national final, but a baseball star who played professionally in the New York Yankees farm system during their glory years.
He carried on the family athletic tradition in Fairview, leading them to the 1955 West Virginia boys state basketball championship. His uncle, Joe Retton, of course, was a legendary basketball coach Fairmont State.
Retton died at age 84 on his father's birthday, November 12, a day before the great linebacker of the New York Giants and Washington Redskins Sam Huff died at 87 in Winchester, Va.
Huff's story was told far and wide, about how he was from the coal camp in Edna, went on to launch his football career at Farmington High and then to West Virginia, where he became first a guard, then a tackle in the middle 1950s. His was a coal mining family but he set his sights at a life out of the coal mines and it was football that was going to get it for him, even though he laid the foundation for lifelong success through academics as well.
The story goes that while at WVU, New York Giants' scout Al DeRogatis was sent to Morgantown to scout Huff's All-American teammate, Bruce Bosley, but was taken by what he saw of Huff.
DeRogatis reported back:
"Bosley is great but there's a guard here who is even greater. His name is Sam Huff."
The Giants took DeRogotis at his word and drafted Huff in the third round.
But Huff's start was not what you'd expect of such greatness. Much as just a few years earlier, his crosstown New York Giants' baseball hero Willie Mays got off to a slow start and spent an afternoon crying in the locker room before his manager, Leo Durocher, had to have a talk with him, Huff faced a similar situation.
In training camp, coach Jim Lee Howell knew Huff had talent but didn't know where to play him. That discouraged Huff, who left camp and headed for the airport until an assistant coach went off and got him, convincing him to stay.
That assistant coach was Vince Lombardi, who "lectured him on the merits of guts and determination," according to Huff's Pro Football Hall of Fame biography, convincing him to return to camp.
Shortly thereafter, middle linebacker Ray Beck was injured and Huff took over, changing the game and giving a face to defense in a league where offensive stars dominated.
Being centered in the media capital of the world at the time, New York, Huff wound up on the cover of Time Magazine, an unimaginable honor for a middle linebacker from West Virginia, and also became the game's first television superstar as Walter Cronkite, of all people, narrated a documentary on him as part of his critically acclaimed program "The Twentieth Century."
The show was entitled "The Violent World of Sam Huff" and it made him really the first NFL television star while glamorizing his position.
Soon there was a procession of great middle linebackers such as Ray Nitschke from Lombardi's Packers, Dick Butkus of the Bears, Joe Schmidt of the Lions right through Huff's successor Harry Carson and Jack Lambert of the Steelers.
Huff's fame grew even in defeat, as he was the Giants' middle linebacker in "The Greatest NFL Game Ever," the first overtime championship game won by Johnny Unitas and the Baltimore Colts on fullback Alan Ameche's short touchdown run in 1958.
That game sent home a disappointed young Giants' fan who had just celebrated birthday No. 17 three weeks earlier and whose high school football career also had ended that October. He was there at Yankee Stadium, shivering through the game with his father and high school football ... but I got over it.
While working at the Washington Times and covering the Baltimore Orioles, the Redskins were at the height of their Super Bowl best, winning twice, and that was where I first got to know Sam Huff, who then was broadcasting the games.
By then a veteran sportswriter, it was still a thrill to meet a boyhood idol and gave additional insight on what these players really do mean to the people they entertain and Huff was old school in that he actually appreciated the support they lent to him.
There was another example of the impressions athletes make on others from Retton's baseball career. Just 5-foot-7, he was a solid basketball player at WVU, his steal and driving layup helped defeat St. Joseph's, 95-92 in the second round of the 1959 NCAAs, although West's 36 points and 15 rebounds got the headline.
Retton was a co-captain with Bob Smith in that season to remember.
But baseball was his main sport and the Yankees signed him out of WVU. He never rose higher than Class AA, but in those days that was quite a compliment as the Yankees were winning World Championships almost every year and were deep in prospects at every position.
Still, it was a quite a shock a couple of months back when I was talking on the phone with Pete Rose — yeah, name dropping — and we were talking about his minor league days and how much talent he had seen before he got to the Cincinnati Reds.
The conversation got to Richie Allen, Ron Hunt and players like that when Pete Rose drops this one out of the early 1960s. Then Rose drops this one on me.
"In 1962, I was at Macon(Georgia) in the Sally League and we were playing Augusta(Georgia)," Rose said. He mentioned a couple of players there then out of nowhere he says, "they had a little second baseman. Pretty good player. He turned out to be Mary Lou Retton's dad."
Still not sure what that says more about, Rose's memory almost 50 years later or Retton's playing ability, but he actually had a place in Rose's memory from his minor league days.
Retton wound up playing six minor league seasons hitting .272 and stealing 113 bases before calling it quits to carry on a real life well lived.
