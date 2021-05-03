Farmington, WV (26555)

Today

Rain and thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 74F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 62F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.