FAIRMONT — The Monongalia County Board of Education denied a request from West Virginia Academy last week to create a charter school in that, if approved, would have served students in Mon and Preston counties.
According to Randy Farley, superintendent of Marion County Schools, the same organization submitted a Freedom of Information Act request several months ago in Marion County, asking for information on requirements to create a charter school, although he is not sure what purpose the request served since the organization applied in Mon County.
"There has been zero movement for us except for that one FOIA request," Farley said. "They were actually applying in Mon County, so I'm not sure why they requested us unless they thought they could get students from our area."
The West Virginia State Legislature passed a bill in 2019 that allowed for a limited number of charter schools to be created in the state. Despite this new bill, there are still no charter schools in West Virginia, and Farley said there are a number of state guidelines an organization would have to meet to open a charter school.
"They would have to meet all of those guidelines set forth by the state," Farley said. "Marion County, like most counties in the state, just adopted that policy by the state. We kept the same policy they did."
Mary Jo Thomas, president of the Marion County Board of Education, said the FOIA request came in a few months ago and she hasn't heard about any movement from other groups interested in opening a charter school in the county.
"It just was that request, they got the materials and basically vanished from sight," Thomas said. "We have not had any requests at this point, but that doesn't mean by Monday we won't have one."
West Virginia University accounting professor John Treu, who is the board chairman for the academy, said the deficiencies noted by the Monongalia County Board of Education were “vague and largely subjective.”
Farley said it would be up to the board of education in a county to vote on whether or not to approve a request to create a charter school within that county, and he believes if a request eventually comes in, an applicant may jump through hoops to make a charter school possible.
"They have to apply in the county in which they are going to exist," Farley said. "That board of education has to go through their application, work with them for any corrections, whatever they would need, then approve or deny it."
Thomas speculated that a group may apply to open a vocational education charter school in Marion County, because of the increasing demand for this kind of education across the state.
"If somebody were to pursue a charter school here the interest would be for somebody who was doing something towards vocational education," Thomas said. "Not that we are displeased with our vo-tech — we are very pleased — but I think the demand is going to increase greatly for that."
By design, charter schools are supposed to offer curricula that is not readily available in the local school district. Meanwhile, charter schools are often criticized as a scheme that takes public dollars away from schools that need it more. Such schools are also not accountable to local board of education and have their own board of directors.
Farley said he is unsure if any groups currently in Marion County are interested in opening a charter school, but it could happen at some point. However, he said some interested parties may find the policies required to open a school may not fit with their mission.
"The reason they don't come into all the programs or sometimes even take advantage of all the federal dollars that they could is because they don't want to follow the guidelines they would have to follow to do it," Farley said.
