MORGANTOWN — The Mon Health Medical Center Foundation recently awarded $68,000 in scholarships to 54 area students pursuing degrees in healthcare fields for the 2022-23 school term.
The scholarships are valued between $1,000 and $2,500 annually. Selection was based on financial need and academic performance. Each applicant also submitted a letter describing why they selected a specific health career. A sub-committee of the foundation’s board of directors selected the recipients.
The foundation created the health career scholarship program in 1991 to promote health care careers in fields with projected worker shortages in the Morgantown area. Since the establishment of the program, the foundation has awarded nearly $750,000 in health career scholarships and has expanded the program to include 13 counties in North Central West Virginia and two counties in Southwestern Pennsylvania.
Here are the recipients of the Mon Health Medical Center Foundation Health Career Scholarships for the 2022-23 school term.
Arthur and Millicent Gabriel Scholarship
• Alivia Ammons of Wadestown, seeking Nursing degree from Waynesburg University
• Lily Bihun of Morgantown, seeking Physician Assistant degree from WVU
• Rylee Childers of Morgantown, seeking Medical degree from WVU School of Medicine
• Stacy Fisher of Cedarville, seeking Nursing degree from Excelsior
• Madison Mohr of Normantown, seeking Nursing degree from FSU
• Aubrey Neff of Morgantown, seeking Nursing degree from FSU
• Morin Nessim of Morgantown, seeking Pre-Med degree at WVU
• Camren Watson of Burton, seeking Nursing degree from Waynesburg University
Bill Hennessey Health Career Scholarship
• Colleen Christopher of Morgantown, seeking Biology (Pre-Med) degree from WVU
• Kaleigh Eddy of Grant Town, seeking Nursing degree from FSU
Edward & Norma Jean Skriner Scholarship
• Marinna Heath of Roanoke, seeking Nursing degree from WVU
• Haleigh King of New Martinsville, seeking Nursing degree from WVU
Gail W. Cunningham Scholarship
• Emma Fox of Glenville, seeking Pre-Med degree from Marshall University
• Melody “Ryanne” Garrett of Weston, seeking Nursing degree from West Virginia Wesleyan
George D. Hott Scholarship
• Bella Bock of Fairmont, seeking Nursing degree from WVU
• Jessica Moore of Waynesburg, Pennsylvania, seeking Nursing degree from Waynesburg University
• Sarah Savage of Kingwood, seeking Master of Science in Nursing degree from WVU
• McKenzie Smith of Elkins, seeking Pre-Med degree from WVU
• Lauren Williams of Fairmont, seeking Nursing degree from FSU
Glenn & Susan Adrian Scholarship
• Jordan Blankenship of Fairmont, seeking Nursing degree from WVJC
Greg Smajda Memorial Scholarship
• Nate McCusker of Fairchance, Pennsylvania, seeking Physician Assistant degree from Seton Hill University
• Courtney Victor of Masontown, seeking Physical Therapy degree from Shenandoah University
Iris Kapnicky Memorial Scholarship
• Katie Shinkle of Fairbank, Pennsylvania, seeking Nursing degree from Penn State Fayette
John Matthew Gay Brown Scholarship
• Autumn Ansell of Connellsville, Pennsylvania, seeking Physician Assistant degree from St. Francis
University
• Joseph Ellis of Bridgeport, seeking Family Nurse Practitioner degree from WVU
• Sadie Harvey of Morgantown, seeking Pharmacy degree from WVU
• Autumn Haught of Morgantown, seeking Psych/Nursing degree from WVU
John Michael Pritchard Scholarship
• Caitlin Forquer of Clarksburg, seeking Pharmacy degree from WVU
• Kylee Toll of Shinnston, seeking Healthcare Management degree from FSU
Martha Phillips Hupp Scholarship
• Alisha Tate of Fairview, seeking Nursing degree from FSU
Mon Health Medical Center Foundation Scholarship
• Jennifer Grace Amos of Bridgeport, seeking Biomedical Engineering degree from WVU
• Desiree Grimes of Kingwood, seeking Health Information Technology degree from Mountwest
Community & Technical College
• Madison Stonestreet of West Milford, seeking Pre-Med degree from Berea College
• Abigail Tillema of Fairmont, seeking Pre-Med degree from WVU
Nancy C. & Jerome G. Johnson Scholarship
• Amy DeFazio of Uniontown, Pennsylvania, seeking Nurse Practitioner degree from Penn State
Rachel C. Piribek Scholarship
• Kaleb Walls of Uniontown, Pennsylvania, seeking Pharmacy degree from University of Pittsburgh
• Abby Warnick of Kingwood, seeking Nursing degree from WVU
• Matthew Wolfe of Morgantown, seeking Nursing degree from WVU
Robert & Sharon Lynch Scholarship
• Emily Bennett of Lost Creek, seeking Nursing degree at FSU
• Ta’Marra Cook of Shinnston, seeking Health Science degree from Marshall University
Sonya Maset, RN, Nursing Scholarship, Sponsored by the David Goldberg Family
• Ava Shabro of Pennsylvania, seeking Biology degree from University of Pittsburgh
Virginia Ann Harris Memorial Scholarship
• Denise Bohn of Pentress, seeking Nursing degree from La Roche University
• Faye Carroll of Shinnston, seeking Nursing degree from FSU
• Olivia Groves of Morgantown, seeking Nursing degree from WVU
Walter G. Hoffman, Jr. & Mary R. Hoffman Scholarship
• Oliva Allen of Morgantown, seeking Doctorate of Occupation Therapy degree from WVU
• Abbie Denham of Fairview, seeking Nursing degree from FSU
• Ty Flynn of Elkins, seeking Nursing degree from WVU
• Hayley Harman of Morgantown, seeking MS Health Science degree from WVU
• Samantha Long of Parsons, seeking Physical Therapy Assistant degree from Pierpont
Community & Technical College
• Yohann Nenebi of Morgantown, seeking Pre-Med degree from WVU
• Alexis Pride of Morgantown, seeking Nursing degree from Waynesburg University
• Jenna Sypolt of Morgantown, seeking Nursing degree from FSU
Wilma B. Nailler Scholarship
• Ben Fletcher of Morgantown, seeking Occupational Therapy degree from Misericordia University
• Kaylie Hegedis of Core, seeking Nursing degree from Waynesburg University
