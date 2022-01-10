MORGANTOWN — In an effort to keep a steady supply of hospital gowns on hand, Mon Health System has joined a 34-member partnership that will fund a gown production factory in Tennessee.
The Monongalia County-based health care system has teamed up with Charlotte, North Carolina-based Premier and DeRoyal Industries to fund an isolation gown manufacturing facility in Powell, Tennessee, home of DeRoyal. The consortium has given the name “DePre” to the unique venture.
"This partnership will guarantee access to isolation gowns without any reliance on overseas manufacturing or materials. This unique manufacturing equipment will be able to produce two isolation gowns every second, totaling nearly 40 million gowns per year," states a Mon Health press release.
Production is expected to start in early spring, and Mon Health will be able to purchase the gowns for its entire health care system.
"Historically, raw materials are sourced outside of the United States with approximately 80 percent of these materials coming from Southeast Asia. Reliance on non-domestic sources poses a great risk in access to supplies and creates long lead times, which was demonstrated in April 2020 when 74 percent of hospitals reported inability to source adequate quantities of isolation gowns," states a news release from DeRoyal Industries.
The partnership aims to eliminate all previously-experienced obstacles and get the necessary materials to hospital staff.
“We are excited to participate along with other leading national health care systems in this venture with Premier and DeRoyal industries. This provides Mon Health a method to source this pivotal Personal Protective Equipment item 100% domestically without reliance on overseas materials or manufacturing. The benefits from the venture will be received by the caregivers at Mon and the communities we serve,” Mon Health System Director of Supply Chain Management Keith Dabbs said.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has undoubtedly created challenges for all, but we are so thrilled to be part of this partnership to help increase the production of isolation gowns. This is a necessary PPE item and moving production to the United States will only benefit hospital and Health Systems across the country including Mon Health employees. We joined this multiple hospital backed venture to help increase supplies to those on the front line. We are excited to help be a provider of needed supplies across the country,” Mon Health President and CEO David Goldberg, President said.
