MONONGAH — Harless McCombs wanted to be a fire fighter since he was in pre-school.
Now after 45 years with the Monongah Volunteer Fire Department, the feeling of service and pride he gets from the job has still never left.
"The biggest thing is it's an opportunity to do something I've always wanted to do," said McCombs, a chief of the Monongah VFD. "It's an opportunity to serve your community and protect what we have here, and it's a big part of our lives."
On Thursday, McCombs earned a badge from the West Virginia Fire Marshal commemorating his 45 years of service with Monongah VFD. Josh Slagle, captain of Monongah VFD, filed with the office and its new program to get badges for every volunteer in the department, as a way of rewarding the members for their years of service.
"It's called the Life of Service Award program," Slagle said. "It started about three years ago for recruitment and retention. That's the hardest thing we have is recruiting new members and keeping members."
Slagle awarded badges for people who have been serving for 5+ years and 10+ years, but the most badges were handed out for 20+ years of service, with many of the people with Monongah serving for nearly 50 years.
Slagle, who himself has been serving for 19 years, said he wants everyone with the department to know they are appreciated.
"It's important to know that every person in this building is here because they want to be here," Slagle said. "They have a purpose to serve and give back to the community. So it's very important that we acknowledge their time that they give here."
Although they are not recognized often for their service, Slagle said the members of the department get a lot of support from the community they serve, who help keep morale at the department high.
"We are very fortunate to have a great group of people that are willing to give back to the community," Slagle said. "We can't ask for a better support system than the community itself."
McCombs said his service is not for the recognition anyway, because he enjoys both the duty he performs as well as the people who he performs it with. He also said in 45 years of service, he has seen changes in the volunteer department landscape, especially in its equipment and technology.
"The biggest thing I've seen in 45 years is the evolution of the equipment we have," McCombs said. "It's quite impressive."
He also said the camaraderie with the other members of the Monongah department as well as other departments has not changed, and he considers everyone he serves with his family. Slagle, too, said the bond between fire fighters is an aspect of the job that helps with retention.
"It's a bond that not everybody can feel and not everybody has the opportunity to understand what the brotherhood is," Slagle said. "Our family is the fire department as well."
Having spent so much time with the members of his department, McCombs said he would do anything for them, and they would do the same for him. To him, this is one of the best aspects of being a volunteer fire fighter.
"It's the brotherhood and sisterhood and the people you spend time with," McCombs said. "These are not only our members, this is our family. We spend a lot of time with these guys and girls."
