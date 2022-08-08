CHARLESTON — Monongalia County native William Brewer may best be known for his works of poetry, but this week, book enthusiasts have a chance to meet Brewer and hear him read from his debut novel.
Published by Knopf/Penguin Random House, "The Red Arrow" takes readers on a vast journey that moves "swiftly from a chemical spill in West Virginia to Silicon Valley, from a Brooklyn art studio to a high-speed train racing across the Italian countryside," according to the publisher's website.
This Wednesday, Aug. 10 at 6 p.m., Brewer is being hosted by the West Virginia Humanities Council at a free, in-person event at Taylor Books, at 226 Capitol St., in Charleston.
The New York Times has praised Brewer's book as being full of “eccentricity and vigor, executed with remarkable style.”
"The Red Arrow" is his first novel, but Brewer’s credentials as a poet are already well established.
The novel focuses on a writer who agrees to ghostwrite a memoir for a famous physicist knowing his financial stability is in jeopardy. "Plagued by debt, he’s grown distant from his wife — a successful AI designer — and is haunted by an overwhelming sense of dread he describes as 'The Mist.'”
Things begin to unravel when the physicist disappears leaving the writer in limbo, which impacts the narrator's mental health.
Brewer’s previous book, "I Know Your Kind," was a winner of the National Poetry Series. His work has appeared in "A Public Space," "The Nation," "The New Yorker," "The Sewanee Review," and other journals. He currently lectures at Stanford University and lives in Oakland, California.
The event will be an intimate affair in the Annex Gallery of Taylor Books.
Interspersed with discussion and questions from the audience, Brewer will read selected passages from the novel, which "Scientific American" calls, “At turns delightful and demanding . . . a serpentine ride that culminates in a moving encounter between art and science.”
Admission is free and open to the public. Copies of "The Red Arrow" will be available for purchase at Taylor Books prior to and on the evening of the event.
The West Virginia Humanities Council, an independent nonpartisan nonprofit, is the state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities. The Council is supported by the NEH, the State of West Virginia, and contributions from the private sector. The purposes of the West Virginia Humanities Council are educational, and its mission is to support a vigorous program in the humanities statewide in West Virginia.
