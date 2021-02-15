Farmington, WV (26555)

Today

Snow this morning will give way to rain this afternoon. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. High 34F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Rain likely. Low 31F. ENE winds shifting to SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.