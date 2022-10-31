FAIRMONT — A Morgantown-based orchestra will premiere its newest musical composition when it performs this week at Fairmont State University.
The Black Diamond Philharmonic Orchestra will perform Thursday, Nov. 3, at 7:30 p.m. in the Wallman Hall Theatre on the university campus.
Comprised of professional musicians from North Central West Virginia, the Black Diamond Philharmonic was formed by Robert Heath II and Mark Wallace. The orchestra brings the region a musical ensemble that celebrates Appalachian heritage while taking its listeners on a journey across the globe. It is the only professional orchestra in the greater Morgantown area.
Thursday's concert will feature the world premiere of a piece committed by Mark Wallace from West Virginia University Professor of Theory and Composition Matthew Heap. Alyssa Schwartz, Fairmont State's director of bands, will perform a concerto for solo flute and wind octet accompaniment.
"We were so warmly received during our last performance at Fairmont State. I'm excited we can return for another concert," Black Diamond Philharmonic Music Director Robert Heath said. "Students and community members get to hear something they can usually only hear in Charleston, Pittsburgh, and Wheeling. I hope they come away refreshed after hearing the beauty of live classical music."
"This concert will be featuring Fairmont State University Director of Bands Dr. Alyssa Schwartz as a guest flute soloist," Black Diamond Philharmonic Director of Wind Activities Mark Wallace said. "The concert also features a new composition from English American WVU Composition Professor Dr. Matthew Heap. We hope to share this wonderful music with as many people as possible from Fairmont and the north-central West Virginia community."
"I am so thrilled to be able to share art music of this nature with the students of Fairmont State," Schwartz said. "Professional concerts like this not only provide valuable entertainment and culture for our local community but also support the curriculum of our marching band, wind ensemble, and music appreciation classes at Fairmont State."
The concert is free and open to the public. For more information on the Black Diamond Philharmonic, visit https://www.blackdiamondphil.com/. For more information on Community Arts at Fairmont State, visit Fairmont State Community Arts Facebook Page @FairmontStateCommuniytArts and at fairmontstate.edu/collegeofliberalarts/community-arts
