FAIRMONT — Song, dance, and many a Hallelujah filled the Morning Star Baptist Church on Saturday as parishioners celebrated the installation of James Anthony “Tony” Jones as pastor during a special church service.
Jones was appointed to the role following the retirement of Pastor Wesley Q. Dobbs earlier this year. Dobbs led the church for 36 years before retiring, with Jones serving as an associate minister under him.
Various members of the church’s leadership, including Dobbs, gave speeches welcoming the new pastor and offering him spiritual guidance for the years to come.
“We thank God because this day was ordained even before Pastor Jones was born,” Dobbs said. “It’s been a long journey for Pastor Jones.”
Dobbs said that Jones should allow his faith in God to guide him through difficult periods, and that the church community would support him in his new role.
“When the church works together, there’s nothing you can’t do,” Dobbs said. “We fall down, but we get up."
Throughout the service, the congregation celebrated Jones through song and prayer. As the final speaker, Jones spoke to parishioners about his excitement for his new role, and his hopes for the years to come.
Jones emphasized that his duty is to God and members of the church community, and that he is beginning his position bearing in mind the needs of the church as a whole.
“The power is not in the pastor,” he said. “I’m your servant, and I want you to know that.”
Jones then outlined his vision for unity within the church. “We want this church to be united,” he said.
For Jones, unity takes many forms, but begins within the church’s congregation itself. Once members of the church are united together, they can then extend their support beyond the church’s walls and serve members of the local community with dedication and care.
Jones went on to thank Dobbs for his “unheard of” 36 years of service. Jones recognized Dobbs as a mentor, and a formative part of his preparation for the new role.
“He took me in and took time with me, and he didn’t have to,” Jones said.
Jones also thanked his wife and members of the church community for their support.
To conclude, Jones emphasized that lines of communication within the church remain open, and that any individual with questions, concerns, or need for support should approach him without hesitation.
“I thank you from the bottom of my heart,” Jones said to the congregation. “I thank you for accepting me, and for giving me the opportunity to be your pastor.”
