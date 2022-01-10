FAIRMONT — Thirteen wrestling teams traveled tp The Friendly City Saturday for the inaugural Fairmont Field House Classic. Bringing together teams from Fairmont, Wheeling, Morgantown, Berkeley Springs and elsewhere, it was Mountaineer Middle School, from Morgantown, that captured first place in the tournament.
West Fairmont hosted the event, as head wrestling coach Charles "Bubby" Caputo wanted to create an event that could draw in a wide range of talent from outside their usual circle of competition.
"It's big time, because we only have East and North around here," Caputo said after the event. "We do have Harrison County and Morgantown, but to really get out and see all the teams it's really important, especially for these kids."
West ended in third place at the event, with Triadelphia taking second and East Fairmont finishing in fourth out of the 13 teams.
It was a strong showing for both sides of Fairmont, with East and West ending the tournament by squaring off with each other for third.
"At East Fairmont we always preach that we want the toughest, on any day, any time," East head coach Cole Valentine said. "And anytime we can get into these tough tournaments that's what we look forward to."
Tough was an apt descriptor of the competitive field Saturday, with the field being split into three pools. Mountaineer Mon, Braxton County, Musselman, and East Fairmont made up pool one. West Fairmont, Triadelphia, Buckhannon-Upshur, and South Morgantown made up pool two. Warm Springs, Washington Irving, Mountaineer Mon., and a select group of JV All-Stars made up pool three.
Amid a strong field, both Fairmont schools placed high in what was a confidence-booster for the two programs.
"I think we looked good," Valentine said. "There's always things we need to work on, basic things. Just mat time and experience are the biggest things right now. I thought we wrestled hard, just got to know when to bring it, that's all."
"As a team we wrestled really well," Caputo said. "We lost to Triadelphia our last match in the first pool, it really hurt us. But we were in the final championship bracket, and we ran into Morgantown who's a really solid team. They ended up winning the whole thing."
The 13-team tournament was originally 16-teams, but three had to drop out due to harsh weather making travel impractical. Despite the changes, the first ever Fairmont Field House Classic seemed to draw rave reviews from its guests.
"As far as this event goes this was nice," Valentine said. "We had a lot of tough competition, a couple teams dropped out but all and all I thought we matched up well with them. We did as good as we could've done, I feel like. We're always going to strive to get better. All in all it was a great experience."
"We only had three teams drop out because of weather, so we ended up knocking it down to three mats, but other than that we did pretty well," Caputo said.
"I think it went phenomenal. I had all the teams asking if we were going to do it again next year, so it's definitely going to happen again next year."
While Fairmont might have just experienced the inception of an exciting wrestling event, the Fairmont Field House Classic will be quickly followed by an even larger, 32-team tournament, as Fairmont Senior's Winner's Choice Tournament will take the Fairmont Field House by storm next weekend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.