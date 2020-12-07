MORGANTOWN — You might remember the old Superman comic books where Clark Kent, disguised as a mild-mannered reporter for a great metropolitan newspaper, would go into a phone booth and come as Superman fighting a never-ending battle for truth, justice and the American way.
On Sunday, that was the West Virginia men's basketball team.
In the first half they were mild-mannered basketball players who went listlessly into the locker room down two points, their two big men having found themselves in so much foul trouble that Derek Culver and Oscar Tshiebwe combined for three points and two rebounds.
But when they came out, they might as well have been wearing capes as they flew through the air, flexed their muscles, ran the court faster than a speeding bullet and turned in the performance all of the state of West Virginia has been awaiting, pushing their loss to No. 1 Gonzaga on Wednesday in the trash bin of bad memories with an 80-71 victory over Georgetown.
Not only was this victory their fourth in five games, but it was at Georgetown in old McDonough Gymnasium, and that is not to be overlooked, as Coach Bob Huggins pointed out.
"Back when we were in the Big East any road win was a big win," Huggins said. "To come in here and win is a good feeling. Last time we came into McDonough Gymnasium it seemed like we lost by 100 points."
Georgetown, of course, was at the height of its existence back in the old Big East and now it is West Virginia that is the No. 11 team in the nation and has the great expectations, but they hadn't been playing like it until the second half when Huggins was able to get the foul-plagued Culver and Tshiebwe back on the floor and turn them loose.
They changed the attitude in the game, the flow of the game West Virginia's way as they controlled the boards, made inside shots and had Georgetown thinking they really could jump over tall buildings in a single bound.
"The whole game changes when Derek's in there," Huggins said.
But what they really did was finally get WVU to be the team it can be, a team that is as smooth as Deuce McBride is at the point, that can get some outside jump shots from the likes of Taz Sherman and even Jordan McCabe in this game, that plays defense hard and that, when in attack mode, rides on the shoulders of Emmitt Matthews, who had his best game of the year.
McBride had a magnificent game right from the get go, scoring WVU's first five points. He finished with 17 points to go with 7 rebounds and 7 assists and any number of highlight reel plays that helped change the game.
Much of it was on defense. Once he harried the Hoyas' Jahvon Blair so closely that he was forced into walking with the ball. Another time he made a steal to start a fast break that ended with Matthews converting a strong dunk at the other end.
And then there was the moment as he knocked the ball out Blair's hands, dove on the floor after it, knocked it into the backcourt and forced Georgetown to take a hurried shot when they needed a basket in the worst way.
Those are the things that turn games completely around and get a team and a teammate going. Ask Matthews about it.
"We got glimpses of what he could do last year," Matthews said. "I've seen him put in hours in the gym, so when it comes to crunch time like that, I have the utmost faith in giving the ball to Deuce McBride. It's like second nature for him. He's just a playmaker."
And on the lob pass from McBride after the steal sent them running down the court it was like passing gear kicked in.
WVU discovered itself. It wasn't long after that that Matthews drove the lane with a defender on his hip and went up for another backboard shaking dunk.
And around the same time Taz Sherman canned a long 3.
"That was a huge shot for us — huge," Huggins said.
What was on Huggins clipboard was now happening out on the court.
"Basketball is a game of runs," Matthews said. "There's times where you make a big play and the team just gets into it. One thing we should work on as a team is talking more from the sideline. There are not fans in the stands now so the only advantage you have is your teammates talking."
If WVU can carry forward with the way it played in the second half, everyone will be talking — not just their teammates.
