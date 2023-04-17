MORGANTOWN — It was almost as if you'd seen it before, but you knew you hadn't.
Jaylen Anderson really had never had a chance to show it to you.
The 2022 football season was expiring before your eyes, the final game of a year that would end up 5-7 without a bowl game. Mostly, Anderson spent the year waiting for a chance to prove himself, having come to WVU with big time credentials out of Perry, Ohio.
Through the first 10 games of the year he had played in only six, had carried just 13 times and gained only 51 yards and Tony Mathis and Justin Johnson Jr. had eaten up the carries after CJ Donaldson Jr. was lost for the year with a broken ankle.
As the season got down to the final two games, Neal Brown felt he had to see exactly what he had in Anderson. In the next to last game against Kansas State, a title contender, he carried the ball seven times for 69 yards and everyone in the Mountaineers' program hungered to see more.
What they saw against Oklahoma State in a season-ending victory left them clamoring to get him back on the field. He finished the day with 15 carries for 155 yards, which is 10.3 per carry, scoring two touchdowns, each more than 50 yards.
It wasn't so much what he did, though, that mattered. It was how he did it that made you think you'd seen it before.
So, the other day, we went back onto YouTube and watched the 57-yard TD run. He took the handoff on an inside read to his right, sort of hesitated behind the line of scrimmage, searching for a path to glory. Once he found it, he didn't disappoint, he hit the seam that opened and sprang into the open to rumble all the way to the end zone.
It was then that it hit you, the delay in the backfield with the ball, the patience as he waited for his open, his vision to read what was going on.
He could have been Le'Veon Bell at the height of his career with the Steelers, playing five years with them and making three of them 1,000-yard seasons, scoring 35 touchdowns.
Now it was nearing the end of spring practice and his presence was being felt in a running backs room with a wealth of talent in a healthy Donaldson, Mathis, Jackson and himself. It was his turn to face the media and he did so with poise and presence.
And he explained why he resembled Bell, admitting he idolized him.
"I admire his patience and how he lets everything come to him. I've been watching him since high school and days and was studying his style," he said. "I don't try to mimic what he does, but it's something that's been beneficial for me and I've seen it work for him."
Make no doubt that even with the other three backs, Anderson will play a big role this year, in part because of his running ability and in part because of his pass catching ability.
It becomes more obvious every day that the running backs are going to have to carry the offense, no matter how the quarterback battle between Garrett Greene and Nicco Marchiol comes out.
They seem interchangeable and the competition is a rare blend of being fierce and yet amiable.
"As competitive as it gets, we just try to help each other and build off of each other. It could get very competitive sometimes, but at the end of the day we are brothers. We want to see each other shine," Anderson said, an attitude echoed by the other three whenever they came before the West Virginia media.
He then explained why.
"It's never been just about one person. We feed off each other's success. We always compete against each other but it's always together at the end of the day."
There's an understanding that each offers something a little different, which means that they can be used situationally.
"We're all good in different ways. I feel I'm special in my own way and they are all special in their own way."
And each can play a huge role in the passing game. Donaldson and Anderson were receivers in high school and adjust to running well. Mathis and Johnson were pure running backs, but all of them have moved forward in their receiving and route running skills so that they can be worked into what figures to a more varied offense than WVU has run under Brown and his endless string of offensive coordinators.
