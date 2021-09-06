MORGANTOWN — Opening day for West Virginia University may best be summed up after a troubling 30-24 loss at Maryland in one sentence:
A game was lost but a star was born.
The star was Winston Wright Jr., who elbowed no less than Tavon Austin out of his way to a record-shattering day of kickoff returns.
Wright returned four kickoffs for 217 yards, the first time any Mountaineer had cracked the 200-yard mark in kickoff returns, which is the diamond in the rough for a day gone wrong.
How'd he manage to pull that off?
"I just did what I was coached to do all week. The scheme worked," he said.
But there is a tails to that coin that came up heads for WVU and it's almost horrible to think about if you are among the Mountaineers fans who were troubled by the result.
What might the final score have been without Wright running kickoffs back like that?
And a good argument can be made that a couple of them, including his pulsating 98-yard return that set a record as the longest non-scoring kickoff return in Mountaineers' history, shouldn't have been run back.
You are now able to call a fair catch on a kickoff in college football and a lot of returners are using it quite often on deep kickoffs or high kickoffs where the coverage is upon you.
Wright, though, can fly like a Wright Brother and has the confidence of an astronaut and took three kicks back from the goal line or beyond, breaking the 98-yarder and another 48-yarder that might have wound up a 100-yard touchdown had he not barely stepped out of bounds.
Why such success?
"I just understand scheme," he said. "I know how to draw the defenders to one side to open it up."
And he has afterburners once he gets off and running.
He also has good timing.
Wright's 98-yard return came after Maryland had scored to go ahead 17-7 in the first quarter and looked almost unstoppable with screen passes to tight ends, slashing runs and hitting open wide receivers.
As good as the return was, Wright was upset he got run down at the Maryland 2.
"It drove me nuts," he said. "You're supposed to finish that."
As it was, one play later, Leddie Brown finished it off with his second of three touchdowns.
Then, in the fourth quarter, Maryland scored a field goal to take a 23-21 lead, but made the mistake of kicking the ball to Wright again.
He took the ball cut toward the middle to bring people in on him, they broke outside and seemed to be gone but, after 48 yards, narrowly stepped out of bounds on the right sideline.
It looked as though it cost him a go-ahead touchdown and maybe kept WVU from finding a way to win the game, but it simply turned out to be the last hurrah as WVU wound up having to punt and wound up letting their own mistakes beat them.
