Mountaineers showed marked improvement in game against Baylor

MORGANTOWN — We are three games into the 2020 season and West Virginia University has won two of them and, in all reality, could have won all three.
Of course, they also could have lost all three, for Saturday's double overtime 27-21 victory over Baylor was marred with mistakes that they somehow were able to overcome. You will not find many teams that fumble the ball five times and commit 12 penalties that win.
What have we learned so far into this season?
First, the Big 12 is wide open. One team unbeaten — Oklahoma State.
And the Cowboys were the team that WVU could have beaten and didn't.
No one is great in the league. Texas, No. 9 in the country going in, lost to TCU on Saturday, 33-31. But the real shocker was No. 18 Oklahoma losing to Iowa State, 37-30, the first time since 1999 the Sooners have lost consecutive Big 12 games.
And Kansas State, which was not expected to do very much, now owns a 2-0 Big 12 record with its upset of Oklahoma two weeks back and 31-21 victory over Texas Tech on Saturday.
"As we move into our league schedule, these are going to be close games," said WVU coach Neal Brown. "I don't know there's a whole lot of separation between Team 1 and Team 10 in our league. It's going to come down to who can execute, who can be the most disciplined, who doesn't beat themselves."
Second, the Big 12 is changing.
It is no longer the high-flying offensive league it once was. And that puts West Virginia in the mainstream.
Say what you want about WVU's shortcomings, but don't put the defense on that list. This has the makings of a really strong defensive team.
True, Oklahoma State rushed for 200 yards against them but overall the Mountaineers, after three games, lead the conference in total defense, allowing only 268 total yards a game.
What's more, even including the Oklahoma State game, WVU is giving up just 101.7 yards per game on the ground. And if you take LD Brown's one breakaway run of 66 yards out of there, they are giving up just 79.7 yards rushing per game.
And forget about throwing against WVU so far. Featuring the best cornerback play they've had in a number of years, the Mountaineers lead the conference giving up 166 passing yards a game.
That has been helped no small amount by a savage pass rush that has accounted for 11 sacks, one fewer than the conference leader, Iowa State.
"We talk about takeaways, negative plays.... and red zone defense," coach Brown said. "Today, we had several takeaways, played our tails off in the red zone, we had six sacks, tons of tackles for loss."
The defense has been led by the play of nose guard Darius Stills, who this past Saturday was given some freedom to move out of the middle and display his moves from the outside, and linebacker Tony Fields, who has led the team in tackles in each of the first three games.
"Darius Stills played like the preseason hype he was given — he earned that. I don't want to use that word given. He earned that," Brown said.
One thing is certain. Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer wants no more part of Stills, who has sacked him six times in the past two years.
Third, while it is proving extremely hard to run against WVU, the Mountaineers have completely turned their fortune around and are averaging 177 yards rushing on the ground. Only Oklahoma State, at 213 yards a game, and Texas, at 191.3 yards a game, top that figure.
Think about that for a moment. It's a patchwork offensive line and it is coming off a season when it averaged just 73.3 yards rushing per game.
Whereas last year the Mountaineers had no real running threat, this year Leddie Brown and Alec Sinkfield are working into a strong combination of backs who change the style of the offense depending upon who is in there.
"With Sink, that's a 1-2 punch," Leddie Brown said. "I have a lot of faith in him and he has a lot of faith in me."
And Neal Brown has a lot of faith in both of them.
Leddie Brown has gained 100 yards in two of the first three games and just missed with 93 against Baylor, and that's no knock for he showed an ability to not only get on the edge but to also power into the end zone for two of the Mountaineers' touchdowns.
And both work well in the passing game.
Speaking of the passing game, on Saturday the tight ends emerged as players capable of making plays. Between Mike O'Laughlin and T.J. Banks, they caught five passes for 37 yards. O'Laughlin caught four of the passes, including a fourth-down reception in the first overtime.
"At the end of the day we've been cleaning it up and they've been having success," said tight ends coach Travis Trickett. "Those guys have been ready. Mike O'Laughlin did a great job of getting better, getting better and he played really well last week. We wanted to get them involved in the pass game because if we kept them on the field we could play fast and at different tempos."
Fourth, what you sense about this team is that it is improving and one that will grow as the year moves forward. A year ago, it may be recalled, WVU beat Kansas State and TCU in its final three games, teams that have made big jumps forward this season.
WVU's attitude is helping it mature as maturity was necessary to beat Baylor, considering the mistakes that were made.
"A year ago, we would have never overcome that," Neal Brown said. "We talked about stopping complaining, stopping the blame game, stop defending.... where the growth is offensively is we figured it out from the third drive on..... we got to get it cleaned up. We'll worry about it another day."
