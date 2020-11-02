MORGANTOWN — As often as not, football games are decided by a team's performance on third down.
It's hard to say, as good as West Virginia's defense was in beating Kansas State, 37-10, on Saturday that the third down performance on offense was the difference in the game, but it was an amazing step forward for the Mountaineers in general and, in particular, for quarterback Jarret Doege.
The Mountaineers finished the day with a 50% success rate on third down with nine of 18, but in the fourth quarter, when the game was long decided, a number of back up players were involved who made only one of four third down attempts.
In the first three quarters, while building that lead, they were successful on eight of 14 for 57.1 percent.
"I think we had a good plan coming in and we avoided third and long. We had maybe one third plus. We didn't do very well on third down against them last year, so we did a complete 180," Brown said.
WVU actually had three third and 12 or more situations and six third and 9 or more, but three of them were on an 18-yard run by Leddie Brown, a 58-yard pass to Bryce Ford-Wheaton and 15-yard pass to tight end Mike O'Laughlin.
Doege was spectacular on third downs, completing 11 of 12 passes, seven of them making first downs.
The biggest of those plays, of course, was the 58-yard connection to Ford-Wheaton.
K-State was crowding the line of scrimmage on the play.
"Our coach always tells us if they are going to do man to man you have to make them pay for it," Ford-Wheaton said. "Our coach always tells us, after you catch the ball it's genetics after that, so I was able pick up a pretty big gain. I wish I could have finished it, but I got us down there."
The play changed the game in at least one aspect.
"They definitely did respect us more," Ford-Wheaton said. "I noticed they did not play us that way again practically the whole game. I guess big plays soften up the defense a little bit."
The play was something that has become something of a go-to part of the WVU offense, an inside slant.
"I just have to get separation. I know Doege and our O-line is going to take care of the rest. After that, it's all genetics," he said.
What's helped, too, is like so many other teams in this COVID-19 disrupted season, WVU has been able to keep Doege healthy and at quarterback rather than shuttling quarterbacks in and out as so many teams have had to do. The Mountaineers faced backup QBs in the last four games.
"It helps us a lot," Ford-Wheaton said. "We are working with the same person so our timing gets better and we are on the same page. It's a big advantage going into a game."
And, if you look into the numbers, WVU isn't afraid to go to anyone on third down. Six different receivers caught first-down passes on third down.
One of them is true freshman Reese Smith, who caught two passes in the game, both third-down receptions that moved the chains. While not getting a great deal of playing time, he is earning a great deal of trust and respect on the coaching staff and from Doege.
"He's dependable. He's a great practice player. He's well invested. He has as good a hands as we have on our football team. He's quick out of breaks. There's a lot of trust there. He'll continue to grow and improve," Neal Brown said.
---
How good was West Virginia's defense on Saturday?
This good:
One service that grades players had Tony Fields II, who simply had 15 tackles for the Mountaineers in their victory over Kansas State, ranked fourth among the defensive players.
No. 1 was cornerback Dreshun Miller at 87.8; Second was linebacker Sean Mahone, 83.8; Third was Ahkeem Mesidor at 77.1 with Fields II at 75.1.
And how big a rebound did WVU's receiving corps make? Five of the top six offensive players were wide receivers:
Reese Smith, 87.7; TJ Simmons, 71.2; Winston Wright Jr., 70.4; Bryce Ford-Wheaton, 70.1 and Ali Jennings, 66.9.
---
This and that with the Mountaineers
With 184 rushing yards against Kansas State, WVU now has totaled 1,032 yards on the ground through six games in 2020. West Virginia finished with 879 rushing yards as a team last season.
---
Junior running back Leddie Brown finished with 102 yards on 24 carries for his fourth 100-yard game of the season and sixth of his career.
---
The Mountaineers held Kansas State to 41 yards on the ground. WVU has now held its opponents to less than 50 yards rushing twice and less than 100 yards rushing four times this season.
---
Redshirt sophomore kicker Casey Legg made a 25-yard field goal in the third quarter, his first made of the season and third of his career.
Legg converted on a 45-yard field goal in the fourth quarter for his second of the game, marking the first multi-field goal game of his career.
---
WVU has lost placekicker Evan Staley for the rest of the season, according to a post from him on social media.
He will undergo knee surgery after injuring the knee while trying to make a tackle against Kansas State on Saturday.
"Thank you to all my family, friends and Mountaineer nation for all the support, prayers and concerns," he posted Sunday morning. "Unfortunately, I will be out the rest of the season after getting surgery next week, but I am ready to start the recovery process and I'm already counting the days until I'm back on the field. Wishing my teammates and coaches the best luck for the rest of the season and I will be their biggest fan until I am able to join them again."
Although Staley is a redshirt senior, he will have another year of eligible since the NCAA is not counting this pandemic year against anyone's eligibility, essentially giving him a second redshirt year should he want to take it.
Staley has made six of nine field goals with a long of 45 yards this year and has kicked off 24 times with four touchbacks.
He will be replaced in both duties by Casey Legg, who made both his field goal attempts after stepping in for Staley on Saturday.
----
Follow @bhertzel on Twitter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.