MORGANTOWN — It's Oklahoma week for West Virginia.
The Sooners are coming to town for a 7:30 p.m. game at Mountaineer Field that will be shown on ABC and you can forget about those two early season Oklahoma losses to Kansas State and Iowa State, one by three points, one by seven.
Those came with a freshman quarterback dipping his toe into the waters of big-time college football. Well, that freshman quarterback, Spencer Rattler, is a freshman no more. He has dived head first into the game that expects Oklahoma to be at or near the top at all times and put the team on his back and turned them into the Sooners of old.
They have won five straight, the last win was the most impressive for it was the game in the Bedlam rivalry against Oklahoma State, a decisive, dominating 41-13 triumph in which Rattler threw for four touchdowns and ran for one, completing 17 of 24 passes for 301 yards.
They are now the Sooners we all expect, averaging 50.2 points a game during the five-game win streak.
And speaking of winning streaks, Oklahoma almost invented them.
Before John Wooden won 88 straight basketball games at UCLA, before Geno Auriemma won 111 consecutive women's basketball games at UConn, Oklahoma put together a winning streak of 47 consecutive games to set the NCAA football record that has stood since established in 1953 to 1957.
Before Wooden or Auriemma, Coach Bud Wilkinson had the record streak and a 31-game streak from 1948 to 1950. That means Wilkinson and the Sooners had two of the top seven winning streaks in major college football.
From 1948 to 1958 at Oklahoma, Wilkinson compiled a 107-8-2 record.
Here are the top football win streaks since 1900:
Oklahoma, 47 games, 1953-57, ended by Notre Dame
Washington, 40 games, 1908-14, ended by Oregon State
Toledo, 35 games, 1969-1971, ended by Tampa
Miami, 34 games, 2000-02, ended by Ohio State
Nebraska, 32 games, 1969-1972, ended UCLA
Pitt, 31 games, 1914-18, ended by Cleveland Naval Reserve
Oklahoma, 31 games, 1948-50, Kentucky
Texas, 30 games, 1968-70, ended by Notre Dame
How talented was Oklahoma during its 47-game win streak that ended with a 7-0 loss at Notre Dame?
The Sooners won two national championships, had seven All-American players, five College Football Hall of Fame members, but no Heisman Trophy winners.
Let's talk about streaks for a moment. Try to understand how fragile they are in any sport.
You are a fumble away from having one broken, an interception, a half-court buzzer beater, a diving catch, an official's call.
Why do some teams win?
Talent, of course, is the one necessary ingredient. It is irreplaceable when it comes to athletic success, but it will take you only so far. There is far more to it than that and Wilkinson knew it. You listen to quotes he put forth and you realize that while he recruited talent, taught fundamentals, he preached effort and team as the top steps of the ladder to success.
"The quality of your play never counts as much as the quality of your effort," he once said.
"We compete, not so much against an opponent, but against ourselves. The real test is this: Did I make my best effort on every play," he also said.
"If a team is to reach its potential, each player must be willing to subordinate his personal goals to the good of the team," Wilkerson said.
These, of course, are not football lessons. They are life lessons.
John Wooden was no different in his beliefs and approach than was Wilkerson.
They both built winners, not players.
Here are the top men's college basketball winning streaks:
UCLA, 88 games, 1971-74, ended by Notre Dame
San Francisco, 60 games, 1955-57
UCLA, 47 games, 1966-68
UNLV, 45 games, 1990-91
Texas, 44 games, 1913-17
LIU-Brooklyn, 41 games, 1935-37
UCLA, 41 games, 1968-69
Notice Wilkinson had two of the top seven in football, Wooden had three of the top seven in men's basketball.
And if you don't believe there's such a thing as winners, people who will themselves and their teammates to win, look upon the No. 2 winning streak in college basketball, which belongs to San Francisco at 60 games.
Their leader was a man named Bill Russell, who just also happens to own 11 NBA championship rings.
There are a lot of great players, but not all of them ultimately win. Perhaps the most, just championship ever won was the 1972 NBA championship that the Los Angeles Lakers won, the only championship West Virginia immortal Jerry West ever won. As determined as he was, as competitive as he was, as dedicated as he was, it took pairing him with Wilt Chamberlain to produce what it took to win a title.
History, you see, cannot be overlooked, for success breeds success — again, only partly upon the talent on hand but more upon the attitude, the confidence, the tradition that asks today's team to live up to yesteryear's team.
The higher up you go, the tougher it is to string together victories. That is why the NFL record stands at just 23 games, set by Indianapolis Colts from 2007-09.
Here are the top NFL win streaks:
Indianapolis, 23 games, 2007-09
New England, 21 games, 2003-04
New England, 18 games, 2014-15
Chicago, 17 games, 1933-34
Denver, 17 games, 2012-13
And in the NBA it is the same, the 1971-72 Los Angeles Lakers own that record at 33 straight games.
Here are the top NBA win streaks:
LA Lakers, 33 games, 1971-72
Golden State, 28 games, 2014-2016
Miami, 27 games, 2012-13
Houston, 22 games, 2007-08
Washington Caps, 20 games, 1947-49
Milwaukee, 20 games, 1970-71
In major league baseball, lengthy win streaks are the rarest. The record win streak goes all the way back to the 1916 New York Giants, who won 26 consecutive games, but if you look, the spread in often such a thing occurs makes you realize how tough it is to win in baseball day after day.
The top five winning streaks were compiled in 1906, 1916, 1935, 2002 and 2017.
MLB
New York Giants, 26 games, 1916
Cleveland, 22 games, 2017
Chicago Cubs, 21 games, 1935
Oakland A's, 20 games, 2002
Chicago White Sox, 19 games, 1906
And winning streaks in college are not just reserved for the major sports.
Consider, here are the top winning streaks in all sports in college:
Miami men's tennis, 127 matches, 1957-64
Oklahoma men's gymnastics, 121 meets, 2015-19
UConn women's basketball, 111 games, 2014-17
Penn State women's volleyball, 109 matches, 2007-2010
North Carolina women's soccer, 92 matches, 1990-94
UCLA men's basketball, 88 games, 1971-74
Now Oklahoma has won five in a row and is dominating almost as it did during Wilkinson's time, although it is hard to imagine anyone pitching 22 shutouts in 47 games, as those Oklahoma teams did, including a period from Nov. 5, 1955 to Oct. 27, 1956 when the Sooners shut out eight of 10 opponents.
