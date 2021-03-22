MORGANTOWN — It ended as only it could for West Virginia, this promising season in which they believed they were a contender for a national title but which flamed out during one comeback too many.
It ended with Miles "Deuce" McBride, so good all year, so good all day, being caught up in one final Jim Boeheim trap and taking an extra step just before he would have launched a three-quarter court shot to tie, leaving 11th-seeded Syracuse with a 75-72 victory and a trip to the Sweet 16.
West Virginia was left with just bad memories of COVID-19, the defection of Oscar Tshiebwe, a torn Achilles tendon for Isaiah Cottrell and too many close losses that mirrored the final one.
Overwhelmed by a slow start out of the gate, the Mountaineers fell 14 points behind, something they have done often during the year. And when behind they are dangerous, fighting back often from deficits as deep as 19 points. They actually took the lead late in this one but, in the end, they just couldn't pull it off.
"I thought when we took the lead we wouldn't look back," guard Sean McNeil said after leading WVU with 23 points and hitting 7 of 15 3's, some of them from almost downtown Indianapolis.
But Syracuse high scorer Buddy Boeheim, the coach's son, slammed home a couple of his own 3s and WVU was trying to scratch from behind the rest of the way.
The Mountaineers went down bravely, courageously, but the final analysis was they went down and that is what will be remembered forever. They finished the year at 19-10, losing four of their last six games.
They rode this day's comeback on the shoulders of McNeil and Gabe Osabuohien, who left his heart laying out there on the court, grabbing nine rebounds with 3 assists and as many bruises and floor burns as rebounds, to say nothing of scoring the year's last basket, drawing them to within two points with four seconds left.
McBride finished his day with 11 points, seven assists, four rebounds and three steals.
Osabuohien was forced into extensive duty because Syracuse doubled down on Derek Culver and rendered him ineffective for most of the night.
Culver played only 21 minutes, made but 2 of 9 shots and finished with just seven points and three rebounds.
"We were struggling to guard them and Gabe is our best inside defender," Huggins said. "They were double teaming Derek and our timing of getting the ball inside to him wasn't very good. Gabe does a much better job defensively and rebounds it pretty much as well."
There was much for Huggins to be concerned about as the game started, beginning with the fact that Syracuse has dominated WVU over the years and had won the last five times the two teams played in the Big East.
Then there was the unique quality of the Syracuse zone, which has been honed into a hi-tech defensive machine over the years, using tall, long players and traps to make teams do things they weren't comfortable doing.
When you consider that the likes of Jalen Bridges was a freshman going against a defense that had discombobulated far more experienced players and that Taz Sherman had not quite seen anything like it in his junior college days or in two years with the Mountaineers, it was no wonder WVU turned the ball over often early and threw up — an apt phrase — a lot of ugly shots.
"Their zone kind of shocked us a little bit. They've got a ton of length, things we really couldn't simulate," McNeil said.
It is often that way for teams unfamiliar with facing Syracuse.
"Over the years, a lot of teams have figured out how to score," Jim Boeheim said in his Saturday interview. "The zone was better than it's been (against San Diego State). You don't see a zone all year, it's a little bit more difficult to play against when you don't see a zone all year.
"That's one thing that's probably helped us as we get into the tournament the last few years. Most teams don't see a zone all year. The teams in our league, they know what we do and they're pretty good at attacking us."
Meanwhile, Syracuse picked up where it left off against San Diego State in the first round when they connected on 15 of 27 3s in pulling off the upset. They hit on 7 of 16 3s in the first half, to go with WVU's bad ball handling and shooting, the Orange built a 14-point lead and Huggins face was covered more by concern than his face mask.
Boeheim's team, led by son Buddy, who had 25 points, finished with 14 of 31 3s.
As time went by, WVU picked up some familiarity with what Syracuse was doing and it slammed the door in the face. Boeheim's high scoring son, the kid they call "Buddy Buckets," who made his first shot of the game then finished the half with 1 of 7.
Slowly, they began creeping back into it as McNeil drained a couple of really deep 3s and McBride was his usual self.
That allowed them to go to the locker room down just six points, at 35-29, and when you play as poorly as they did, that was a moral victory, especially for a team that has had its share of second-half comebacks during the season.
The second half opened with young Boeheim hitting a couple of 3s and Syracuse stretched the lead back out to 11, but you sensed a shift in momentum as WVU hit its stride, banging the boards and drawing fouls. Syracuse's two big men collected their fourth each with 13 minutes to play.
Then, the Mountaineers got the ball to Osabuohien in the middle of the zone, who sent it out to McNeil for another long 3 and WVU was with 4 points and the proverbial worm had turned, WVU came out of a TV time out with another big Osabuohien-to-Matthews fast break and slam.
Mountaineer fans all across the state were chugging now as the lead was two and then Boeheim hit consecutive 3s.
But before they could get to the fridge for another beer, Osabuohien made another pass to McNeil for a 3, letting Syracuse and the Mountaineer nation know they weren't caving just then.
Osabuohien was putting his stamp on the game and he didn't have a point, taking his third charge moments after McNeil's 3.
But every time WVU would put the ball in the basket, Boeheim would come back and do the same. He scored 16 of Syracuse's last 26 points in the game.
"I thought we kind of did a pretty good job of getting back into the game," Huggins said. "We took the lead, but then we kept switching when we shouldn't of been switching. We kept saying 'stop switching,' but we still kept switching."
So now it's another wait til next year for WVU, which is still looking for its first national championship.
