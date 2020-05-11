Music professors help bring online worship experience alive

FAIRMONT — It was a tough decision many faith communities had to grapple with once many states began issuing stay-home orders, weeks after issuing social distancing guidelines during the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.
Do we trust in God to see us through or do we use prayer and reason to trust that man and science can work in concert with God's wishes to worship and serve him?
On Fairmont church that chose early on to close its worship space to the public and go online was Fairmont First Presbyterian Church on Jackson Street.
"As we try to be a faithful witness to God love's for all people and good stewards of the earth, we feel that suspending services tomorrow will allow us to do this. By cancelling, we have chosen to express our love by not putting people in harm's way. We also feel this expresses our love for creation so that it can be healed and life can move ahead as normal," said interim Pastor Rev. D.D. Meighen in March.
Meighen, a graduate of Fairmont State University, said First Presbyterian boasts a diverse congregation with many worshippers who bring a multitude of gifts and talents to the historic church. Two such members are John Morrison, assistant professor of music at Fairmont State, and John O’Connor, senior level professor of theatre arts at Fairmont State, who have been working with Meighen to provide an online worship format to help their fellow church members experience Sunday services in a safe way.
Morrison is the director of music and organist at the church while O’Connor is clerk of the Session and member of the chancel choir.
Every week since March 14, the three gentlemen have gotten together on Saturday morning to record the service for the week. Rev. Meighen records each part of the service and edits the footage to create a seamless worship experience.
"Online services are reaching a larger community need for worship during the COVID-19 pandemic, beyond the First Presbyterian congregation, having been viewed by over 1,000 people, well beyond the number in the congregation,” O’Connor said. “These viewers also include the FPC Fairmont snowbirds and other members who have been self-quarantined out-of-state.”
Working together, the service has continued, although in a different fashion than normal.
"First Presbyterian enjoys a positive relationship with Fairmont State and the incorporation of faculty and staff has been a blessed and helpful union of community and the University,” Meighen said.
