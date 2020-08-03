Netflix to spikeball: County athletes, coaches take up new hobbies during quarantine

FAIRMONT — North Marion High rising senior guard Karlie Denham admitted with a laugh her sudden infatuation with pasta was beginning to border on problematic. Lady Huskies basketball coach Mike Parrish, meanwhile, said he earned a few extra bucks by diving back into one of his own past interests. And Fairmont Senior head football coach Nick Bartic took a huge step in his personal life, becoming a married man.
The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the ensuing months of quarantine have been a different experience for everyone, including countless high school student-athletes and coaches in Marion County and beyond.
Since the onset of COVID-19 across the globe, the health and safety of everyone has obviously been the top priority; people's lives have been beset with true tragedy due to the coronavirus — they've lost loved ones, they've lost their jobs, they've been hit by financial hardship.
For those of who have been more fortunate throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the sacrifices and alterations in lifestyle, daily activities and the like have been far more trivial, almost a blessing compared to those who have endured far worse. That perspective concerning the full scope of the pandemic and its most devastating effects — as well as the accompanying attempts to realize at least a fraction of true empathy — is important to maintain still. There's no intent to minimize true distresses folks have endured.
Nonetheless, for the most fortunate, coronavrius quarantining has still thrust society into a modified daily lifestyle. Unforeseen challenges have popped up everywhere with new ventures. Many have sought out fresh hobbies or perhaps reunited with old ones. More time at home and less time at work, at school, participating in extracurriculars and partaking in social events has sparked new forms of entertainment or ways to pass the time.
Local high school athletes and coaches have undertaken their own new interests and hobbies.
Of course, one of the major default forms of entertainment for any teenager — well really anyone — is consuming more television and online streaming. Rising North Marion junior Tariq Miller, a reigning 2019 all-state wide receiver in football and starting point guard in basketball for the Huskies, said he's watched a lot of Netflix throughout quarantine, but didn't really have a go-to show. "That's a tough question," Miller said.
Rising Fairmont Senior senior quarterback Gage Michael, a 2019 all-state first team selection and Kennedy Award finalist, said he too has upped his Netflix streaming lately, of course, as a big fan of the show QB1: Beyond the Lights, a documentary series that focuses on three high school senior quarterbacks from different backgrounds as they play their final seasons before moving on to NCAA Division I college football.
"I'm not really a big Netflix guy, but I enjoy watching that," said Michael, who is a Division I quarterback commit himself set to attend Kent State next season. "I've re-watched it like three times now."
Other athletes and coaches have taken up less traditional activities. Bartic, of course, had some wedding planning items to check off during quarantine. Parrish, meanwhile, said he's gone back through sets of old basketball cards he has, organizing them and even selling a few here and there; he said he's made decent money on those sales, although none have quite reached the $1.85 million price point a LeBron James rookie card sold for in July.
Denham, a reigning 2019 all-state second teamer in basketball and a top goal scorer in soccer for the Lady Huskies, said she took up cooking during quarantine where she developed a particular fancy for pasta recipes.
"Oh my gosh, I eat so much pasta now, it's not even funny," she said.
For many of her meals and snacks, however, she was happy to simply whip up some chicken nuggets or instant mashed potatoes. She even ate chicken nuggets with hot sauce for breakfast, lunch and dinner one day, she said.
"It was really bad. Like seriously if I didn't get back, I'd be fat right now," said Denham, a noted speedster in both basketball and soccer, with a laugh.
Over on the pitch, Marion County's most skilled and accomplished set of twins in the Branches, Isaac and Jonas, still invested plenty of time honing their soccer skills as they trained both on their own against one another and through their travel club team.
"We're always battling against each other and it's always competitive, but if there was one person I'd want to work me harder it would be him because we're brothers and that's what we do," Isaac said. "We work each other the hardest in every situation.
"It may not even be soccer and we still do it."
The brothers' competitive streaks did indeed seep into other activities as well, most notably in their own backyard where Spikeball became a vicious family-wide contest, they said.
"We get very competitive in that, especially with our other siblings and stuff," Isaac said. "I get almost as competitive in that as I do in soccer now."
Quarantine, indeed, has a been a bit of a different experience for everyone.
