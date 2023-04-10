MANNINGTON — The newly-organized Youth Leadership Association at North Marion High is already making its mark on the community.
Driving through Fairmont one day, YLA Secretary Abigail Smith noticed a painted newspaper box sitting outside the Adult Learning Center. On closer inspection, she found it was a miniature library.
Loving the idea and being an avid reader herself, she took the idea back to school to the club and pitched it as a community service project. Pretty soon a plan came together, the materials were gathered and Mannington City Hall now has a Little Free Library outside its front door.
"It's exciting for me to introduce an idea like this to a school club and really see it come together," Abigail said.
Abigail, a senior at North Marion, hopes the project will be part of her high school legacy. Even with graduation fast approaching, she and the rest of the club have more projects in mind.
YLA President Gavin Arnold, another NMHS senior, was also instrumental in not only helping finish the project, but in founding North's YLA club itself.
At the start of the 2022-23 school year, he and several of his peers came together to form the club. A requirement of forming a chapter of YLA is to complete several community projects. The Little Free Library in Mannington is the first of several projects the club hopes to complete.
"Our idea is to do one project per town that feeds into North Marion High School and Mannington was our first since it's right next door," Gavin said. "A teacher knew someone who could get us an old newspaper box and a local hardware store [Miller Hardware] donated supplies to paint it."
After a few coats of paint and a little maintenance, an old Times West Virginian news rack was transformed into a book exchange box for the community.
Anyone can visit the box and peruse the book selection and take whatever book they like for free. Usually, visitors bring a book of their own they've read and exchange it for a new book.
As the club continues to explore more projects for the surrounding communities, its members have already reflected on what they've learned from this venture.
"I learned a lot about organization and communication throughout this project," Gavin said. "Sometimes you really have to take the reins for yourself but it really takes a lot of people, even if it's just setting up a box full of books in your town."
Abigail believes she grew closer with her peers in the club throughout the process. Whether it was repairing the box, painting it or stuffing it with books, there was a lot of teamwork involved.
"I learned a lot about my fellow members in the club. They really came through to put this project out," Abigail said. "I've learned a lot about my community. We're grateful to put this box out and hopefully it will reach the people who need it."
