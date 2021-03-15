MORGANTOWN — And now the fun begins.
Despite the fact that a cloud remains over this year's NCAA Championships from a year of battling the COVID-19 epidemic, college basketball has made it through to what has come to be March Madness and it lives up to its nickname every year.
True, coach Bob Huggins would want his West Virginia Mountaineers to go into it riding a high rather than having lost three of their last four games, but he understands that their season was tough, the schedule was tough and, he believes, his players are tough enough to handle the No. 3 seed it has drawn in the Midwest Regional.
WVU's opening opponent in Indianapolis, which is where the entire tournament will be played this year, is the winner of the Ohio Valley Athletic Conference Tournament, Morehead State, which upset top-ranked Belmont in the final for its seventh straight win and its 19th victory in its last 20 games to finish the season with a 23-7 record. The two teams are set to play Friday, March 19 with the tip-off time yet to be determined.
But before you grow any gray hairs worrying about that, Huggins puts it in perspective.
"The first thing that comes to mind is they don't play in the Big 12," Huggins said. "That's a big difference. Look at the brackets and the respect the Big 12 got. We had seven teams and they all have solid seedings."
If you look at the Morehead State schedule, you will note that when they played teams from major colleges they got waxed:
Kentucky L 81-45
Richmond L 82-64
Ohio State L 77-44
Clemson L 66-51
Losses like that do nothing for your confidence entering the NCAAs.
WVU, on the other hand, lost nine games but think about the breakdown of those losses.
All nine teams made the tournament.
Three of them can be considered among the favorites to the win the title: No. 1 Gonzaga, No. 2 Baylor and Texas, which has shown a lot of talent as the season went on.
And here's the best part of it for WVU, only one of the losses was by more than five points.
Playing hard-fought, close games against top caliber competition can do nothing but help entering a tournament scenario.
"It has to help," Huggins said. "It may have helped more if we won more of them, but I think that's a big help for us."
Huggins doesn't know much about Morehead State now but said he plans to watch five of their games tonight so he can introduce his team to them tomorrow.
Their best player is a 6-10 freshman, Johnl Broome, who averaged 14 points and nine rebounds per game.
Since losing to Oklahoma State in the Big 12 Tournament, WVU has recovered. Derek Culver has shaken whatever bug slowed him down in that game and while Huggins had planned to rest his team, they wanted to do something so he had an offensive and a defensive practice the past two days.
"You can't do much, though, until you know your opponent," Huggins said.
No doubt because of the way the regular season and Big 12 Tournament ended, his team will be fired up and it won't hurt that they were robbed of a chance to play in the NCAAs last year by the virus.
The four top seeds in the tournament are undefeated Gonzaga in the West, Michigan in the East, Baylor in the South and Illinois in the Midwest.
Follow @bhertzel on Twitter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.