RACHEL — Being politically active and voting in elections have always been an important aspect of Mackenzie Renner's family.
Renner, who graduated from North Marion High last spring, is proud she got to vote in the 2020 general election alongside her family members who are eligible to vote.
"Voting is a really big deal in my family, we're very involved in politics," Renner said. "That has kind of been passed down the line, it's almost like it's in our veins."
Prior to graduation, Renner spearheaded a project through the National Honor Society to get as many students in her senior class registered to vote. Last March, a local official visited the school and handed out voter registration forms to register as many students as possible.
"We got the whole senior class into the cafeteria, and we had a big sign-up," Renner said. "Everybody that was there that day got papers, got pens and we just did the thing."
Through Renner's efforts, the West Virginia Secretary of State recognized North Marion High School with a silver honor for the Jennings Randolph Award, which is given to schools across the state for promoting voter registration. A native of Salem in Harrison County, Randolph served in both the U.S House of Representatives and U.S. Senate where, after World War II, he became a champion of lowering the national voting age to 18. Legislation he supported became a reality in 1971 when the 26th Amendment to the U.S Constitution was ratified by three-fourths of the states and 107 days later, passed into law by Congress.
Amy Carpenter, the school's National Honor Society advisor, said she believed the school would have gotten to 100 percent voter registration, had the coronavirus pandemic not stopped school before all students could register.
"We actually got almost 97 percent of the senior class," Carpenter said. "We had 17- out of 180 who signed up. We were shooting for 100 percent, which is gold level, but when we got shut down March 13, that's where we were."
According to Carpenter, the school has done voter registration drives in the past, but Renner was the one who came to her with the idea to do it as a community service project. She and Renner both said almost all of the senior students registered to vote with no complaints, and even some skeptics signed up due to the ease of the process.
"Mostly everyone was convinced, we had a couple people here and there who were like, 'I don't want to vote,'" Renner said. "We just said to sign up anyway and they signed up, so mostly it was pretty laid back."
Although she graduated before the school earned the Jennings Randolph Award, Renner said she is happy she took on the project because of the important role young people play in elections at every level of government.
"It's really an honor," Renner said. "I really do think it's important that young people get involved, no matter what way they decide to go with their votes. It's really important they get involved now."
