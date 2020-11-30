RACHEL — Students in the theater group at North Marion High normally produce a one or two plays a year, which are staged in front of an audience and sometimes even judges.
Although the coronavirus pandemic forced many schools to cease arts programs that involve human contact, North Marion was able to produce a play this year, "The Telltale Lilac Bush," which earned a few students recognition from the West Virginia Theatre Association.
Alyssa Batson earned best actor from the Theatre Association, and she said the style and format of the play allowed her to not only act, but write for the first time as well.
"I think during my younger years in theater, the roles that I played were definitely sticking to the same smaller, male roles," Batson said. "When I got to create a story of my own that I wrote and able to perform it, it was really exciting to get to show everybody."
The Telltale Lilac Bush is a book by Ruth Ann Musick, and is comprised of several short stories based around ghosts and folklore. Celi Oliveto, theater director at North Marion High, said the book allowed students to choose the stories they were interested in, and adapt them to different kinds of theater styles that they believed would best tell each story.
"The students decided how each story should be told," Oliveto said. "So we have a monologue, we have a scene, we have a pantomime, we have a musical, we have a chicken puppet, so we've got a lot of variety."
Oliveto said she wanted to do this production at North Marion for a while, and the pandemic actually made the production of a play more suited to short vignettes.
"It was completely student-led, and that was really important to me with this production," Oliveto said. "Usually we do a play that has a pretty heavy concept to it, and it's a lot of me, the best way to say it, imposing my will on the students, and they do what I say. This time, I really wanted them to take the reins on this."
Oliveto said 12 students were part of the production this year, down from the usual average of 20 to 25. Students said there were challenges mainly in organizing everyone to rehearse on the proper days, but this actually led to more innovation between the different groups.
"It was kind of hard getting everyone there because we go on different days," said Kianna Newbrough, a student actor in the production. "That's where the choosing of the groups and the stories came together, because it was a lot of 'Who could be here when.'"
When it came time to do the actual performance, Newbrough said the atmosphere felt different because of the lack of a live audience.
However, one first-time student actor said the virtual performance was somewhat comforting.
"I really liked that we didn't have an audience," Emmalee Merrill said. "This is my first time acting so it kind of helped with the nerves that it was only the people that I had been practicing with."
According to Oliveto, the pandemic also changed the ways the students would go about performing. In addition to the smaller cast size, she said an example of a safety change was that only one student would handle a prop in a particular performance to limit community spread and promote sanitary conditions.
"If an object was passed to a person, we wouldn't give it back," Oliveto said. "We really tried to be conscious about who handles and object, and we would clean it afterwards and I would spray it down with disinfectant."
While the manner in which students performed was different than any other year, the students who were part of the "Telltale Lilac Bush" said they appreciated still getting to perform. Sunni Bartlett, a student actor in the production, said she was glad to get the chance to act in a play.
"It was pretty cool," Bartlett said. "I am just glad that we got to do it period, because I know a lot of other schools just cut theater out, as well as all the other art stuff that involves being really close to people."
This being Liliana Cavendish's senior year, she said she was happy to get the opportunity to do a play for possibly her last time in high school as it's still unclear whether spring semester will require 100% remote instruction like the 2019-2020 school year.
"This also being my senior year I think this was something that was really cool to experience," Cavendish said. "I was honored to get this award because this is my first award and I was really happy when I heard the news. It was really special to get to do this when most schools did not."
Batson said this is one of her most memorable years being in a play at North Marion, not only because of the challenges brought about by the pandemic, but because it gave her a chance to do some writing for the stage.
"It is definitely really exciting," Batson said. "It's not just how I performed, it's how I created the performance. I was writing it and trying to figure out how to portray these characters, so it's really exciting to win something for something I created."
