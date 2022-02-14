FAIRMONT — A troupe of North Marion High students will represent Marion County at this year's West Virginia State Thespian Festival.
Saturday, theatre classes from area high schools performed one-act plays at the Fairmont Senior High School theater in hopes of landing a spot as one of two troupes to represent the region at state competition.
Four groups performed for three adjudicators Saturday — North Marion, Fairmont Senior, Bridgeport High and Robert C. Byrd High.
North Marion and Bridgeport will represent the region at this year's state competition in Huntington in March.
North Marion performed Molière's "The Miser," a farcical satire about marriage culture in the 1600s. The respondents all commented on the difficulty of the piece and the ease with which the students performed.
Celi Oliveto, North Marion's theatre instructor, said she couldn't more proud of her students and the work they put in.
"The students knocked it out of the park. [The Miser] is a really hard play and the judges all commented how difficult this play is," Oliveto said. "The comedy is really ridiculous, but I think the kids really nailed the timing and the language."
Molière is infamous in the theatre realm because his plays are written in couplets and every line rhymes with the next, making it extra difficult to perfect the pacing and timing.
The caliber of which North Marion students performed their play is not only shown by their ticket to state competition, but also by their leading actor, Sunni Bartlet, who earn one of two Outstanding Actor awards.
Bartlet played Harpagon, the play's main character, a crotchy old miser who loves money and hates spending it.
Bartlet, a senior, has had her high school theatre experience defined by COVID-19 cancelations and restrictions. For her, just getting the chance to get on the stage in front of a live audience was thrill enough.
"It means a lot that for my senior year I was able to come back and leave with this big accomplishment, especially being the lead role in this show," Bartlet said. "It means a lot that I got to be on stage and show it to everybody before I go off to college."
Although Fairmont Senior won't be going to Huntington in the spring, they made Marion County just as proud. They performed "Desdemona in the Afterlife" by Nelly E. Cuellar-Garcia, a play about what happens to the women in Shakespeare plays after their (usually untimely) deaths.
However, the worst of COVID struck the cast, as two of the actors tested positive just before Saturday's performances. Two young women stepped up and took the parts to keep the show going.
"Two of my actresses have had their parts for 36 hours, and I could not be more proud," said Erin Zuchowski, theatre teacher for Fairmont Senior and the director for Region 2 of the West Virginia Thespians.
When Zuchowski introduced the event Saturday morning, she kicked it off by saying, "live theatre is back." Last year's competition was fully virtual and North Marion was one of just six schools in the state to submit entries.
Zuchowski's students were just as excited to be back and even a former student of hers came to help with Saturday's event.
"Seeing the students on stage made me cry actually I was so excited, and I was so nervous for them," said Abbagale Richards, a 2020 FSHS graduate. "I really do love theatre and I really wish I could've went to states, but I'm just as excited for everyone else."
One of Zuchowski's current students, Sidney Apanowicz, played Lady Macbeth in their performance and she felt that she and her fellow cast made the best out of their situation.
"I think today went really well, but we had to make some last-minute changes due to COVID, but I think everyone worked really well together," Apanowicz said. "Theatre and the arts have always been a really huge part of my life. It was really hard when COVID cut all that off, but this year has been a really big year for live shows and live performances."
The Harrison County theatre teachers echoed all the others as they were excited to see kids back on stage in front of friends and family.
"Keeping the kids involved in theatre even with everything that's gone on is a good feeling," said Trina Byard, theatre teacher from Bridgeport High School. "We have a few students that are new to the program in our show, so to have them get the chance to do this is really great."
Robert C. Byrd's theatre teacher, Ryan Turner, agreed and was very happy with how well his group did.
"I'm so proud of them. Today was probably one of the best performances I've seen out of them so far so I'm really glad they brought it today," Turner said. "I know it got really stressful toward the end getting here today, but I'm really proud of my kids they did a really great job."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.