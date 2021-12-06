MORGANTOWN — Officials at West Virginia University have issued an advisory after receiving an anonymous letter about suicides that were going to take place on campus on Monday.
As a public safety precaution, university officials wanted to let the Morgantown community know about the letter in light of the recent school shooting in Oxford, Michigan.
Trigger Warning: This message contains content about suicide.
"Though there is no specific threat to any person or groups, the letter notes Monday at noon and includes both outdoors and an indoor location, the Mountainlair," states a university press release. "The safety of our campus community is our highest priority. The University takes this issue very seriously and has consulted with regional and federal public safety officials, as well as mental health experts."
According to the press release, university officials want whoever wrote the letter to know about the resources that are available for help.
"While we do not know your personal circumstances, we do know this is a very stressful time of year and it can become overwhelming. You are not alone," states the press release.
On a national level, anyone who needs help can call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 800-273-8255 or locally, call the Carruth Center at 304-293-4431 "so we can help you during this difficult time."
Meanwhile, WVU officials urge its campus community to remain aware, especially if someone knows someone who is struggling or is having thoughts of harming themselves.
"...if you are aware of someone who is struggling with thoughts of self-harm and may be sharing their thoughts through letter writing, poetry or illustrations, please call 911 immediately," states the press release.
Since receiving the letter, WVU has increased security across campus and urges anyone who may see anything that looks suspicious to call 911.
"You also need to be aware on how to protect yourself and others in case of an emergency. No matter the location, bystander awareness and quick action are critical in crisis situations," the press release stated.
The university also offers a few tips to remain safe:
• Be alert. Pay attention to your surroundings.
• Unplug from earbuds and earphones when walking outdoors and in public areas. Keep your head up and be aware.
• If students see something suspicious, say something. Call 911 or message the University through the LiveSafe app.
• If anyone is concerned about personal safety or the safety of others, call 911.
• Sign up for WVU Alert to receive urgent messages from the University.
• Follow the WVU Safety and Wellness Facebook page and @WVUsafety on Twitter.
• Get updates from the University at the Emergency website during emergency situations (https://emergency.wvu.edu/).
Also, mentalhealth.wvu.edu shares various resources and information about mental health issues. In addition to the Carruth Center, students can access free, confidential assistance through the Crisis Text Line by calling 304-293-4431 and selecting option 1 or by texting “WVU” to 741741. There is an online therapy service called Talkspace that provides a secure, free platform for counseling. If you need assistance, please talk with someone.
The University is continuing to monitor the situation and will provide updates as necessary.
A Community Notice is part of WVU’s three-tiered emergency notification system used to enhance student and employee safety and provide useful information to the community.
