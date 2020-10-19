FAIRMONT — Victoria Chisler was working with a young girl in therapy who lacked self-confidence to a point it even prevented her taking part in the therapy.
However, about two months later, Chisler — a therapeutic riding instructor for the nonprofit On Eagles' Wings in Fairmont — said the client finally opened up and got on Spud, the therapy horse.
"Last week I was like, 'Spud really wants to go on a trail because nobody else is going to take him,'" Chisler said. "She's like, 'OK, I'll do it for my Spud friend.' So it's just awesome to see how the relationship with the horse empowers the students to go above and beyond what they feel like they can."
On Eagles' Wings uses therapeutic horsemanship to help children and adults who have physical, cognitive, emotional, and social disabilities and challenges. Last week, the center held a workshop in partnership with the Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship, which allowed guests to become certified as Equine Specialists for Mental Health and Learning.
"The workshop is for horsemanship professionals who want to obtain certification as Equine Specialists in Mental Health and Learning," said Casey Conaway, director of development at On Eagles' Wings. "The Equine Specialist in Mental Health and Learning has a thorough understanding of the ways horse behavior affects human responses and vice versa."
Throughout the week, attendees of the training would participate in role-playing exercises, where they walked participants with different needs through horse therapy.
Beth Rine was a participant in the workshop, and took part in an exercise treating a victim of human trafficking. She said she was there to not only facilitate therapy with the client, but keep the horse safe and under control as well.
"My primary role was to make sure any of the danger zones of the horse were blocked by body blocking," Rine said. "Aside from that, watching what he was doing and interpreting his responses and trying to relay those interpretations was my secondary goal."
Chisler also took part in the certification course and said her goal was to get certified so she could facilitate this kind of therapy professionally.
"I'm currently doing a master's in counseling, so I wanted to have this background with the horses to pair with my therapeutic riding and counseling degree," Chisler said. "We're here to gain more background on how to do ground lessons in a mental health realm. We'll be partnering with mental health providers to do this once we get certified."
Different participants in the training got to watch and take part in different role-playing exercises throughout last week. Carol Petitto, executive director of On Eagles' Wings, said those outside of the equestrian community may not know of the abilities of horses, which go far beyond riding, sport and transportation.
"It is so marvelous that we are able to bring this many people together for the sake of learning about how horses and humans can help each other," Petitto said. "The healing power of a horse is not limited to an interaction involving a saddle."
Chisler said she wanted to get her certification as an Equine Specialist in Mental Health and Learning because she enjoys the experience she already gets working at On Eagles' Wings. She said she is looking forward to working with different clients who need different kinds of help, so more people can understand the healing power of horses.
"Right now, we do physical disabilities and cognitive disabilities, but working with mental health problems will be a good direction to go in this field," Chisler said. "Every week you get to see how kids get empowered by the horses."
