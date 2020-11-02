FAIRMONT — The coronavirus pandemic caused children to shelter in place at their homes, which could have been even more stressful to kids in the foster care system.
Denise McGinty, community resource coordinator for the National Youth Advocate Program, an organization that works to place children with foster families, said the pandemic separated foster kids from other adults they could trust in their respective school systems at the same time they had already lost touch with their parents.
"A lot of the kids, they aren't going to school now, they might be distance learning," McGinty said. "They don't have the teachers there to check in with them, and so you might see reporting down, or there's just not as much in-person contact."
The need for homes to place foster children has not stopped during the coronavirus pandemic, but has come about is an increase in the number of people who are getting trained to become foster parents.
McGinty credits the increase to having moved its foster parent certification classes online, which has provided greater access to the training, therefore, creating more homes will to welcome foster children.
"We moved all of our training online, so now families can do everything from their home remotely," McGinty said. "We offer training three times a week now, so I think we have seen an increase in people who attend the trainings, because I think it's more convenient for them."
Monongalia County Schools Social Worker Nicole Smith sees the pandemic as an opportunity to become a foster parent, because it was something she had wanted to do for a while and now had a little extra time at home to make the commitment.
"We started classes I believe about whenever COVID started, so in March or April," Smith said. "We have been wanting to do it, and I work for the school system in Mon County, so I was home and was like, 'Well, if there was any time to do it, since it's all online, it's now.'"
According to McGinty, the training would-be foster parents have to complete is the same as before, but is now mostly completed online.
"We started it in April, so right when everything went on lockdown, we transitioned the training to go strictly online," McGinty said. "We had thought about it and wanted to, but the pandemic kind of forced you to think outside the box and use technology to your advantage, so that's what we have been doing."
McGinty said NYAP has worked with its pre-existing foster families, as well as new ones opening up their homes over the last several months, to help them be safe during the pandemic and keep themselves and their foster children healthy. In addition to supplying families with personal protective equipment, McGinty said NYAP has kept families up to date on pandemic guidelines.
"They have to follow the CDC guidelines, as far as anyone that visits their home," McGinty said. "They go to assessment to make sure they aren't running a fever, don't have any symptoms of COVID, not been in contact with anyone."
Smith said she has had two young boys placed with her in her home since she became certified in April, and has had a good experience being a foster parent so far. She said that besides having extra time to dedicate to being a foster parent, she wanted to become certified this year knowing that many foster kids have fallen into an even more difficult situation than they were in before.
"I think they are making it easier for people who are trying to get certified and there are just so many kids that need it," Smith said. "Some of these kids are in abusive homes and who knows how they have been doing since March, so I feel like now more than ever, they probably do need foster families."
McGinty also said some of the processes involved in the foster care system have been moved online as well, which has added to the difficulty for both the kids and the agencies.
"Kids had to do video calls and see their parents, it isn't the most ideal," McGinty said. "The biggest change was getting used to a lot of things moving online like court hearings, a lot of adoptions have been done online now."
Despite these changes, McGinty said she is thankful that many people have decided to become foster parents during the pandemic, because it helps kids who could have otherwise been stuck in bad situations.
"The need hasn't changed, and there is still a need for foster families," McGinty said. "Now more than ever, foster parents are needed, especially for teenagers. Being home more, you can dedicate more time to spend with the kids."
This opportunity has been a positive experience for Smith, who said she believes now would be a good time for anyone who has been thinking about becoming a foster parent to start the process, and help kids through this uncertain time.
"I would definitely say to give it a shot," Smith said. "If there is any time to do it for working people, I would say now would be the time."
Based in Columbus, Ohio, NYAP has 10 offices in West Virginia, including two in Fairmont.
For more information on becoming a foster parent, visit NYAP's website at www.nyap.org.
