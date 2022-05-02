FAIRMONT — More than 900 Marion County students and their families packed the Fairmont Field House over the weekend to celebrate literacy.
The Field House parking lot was jam-packed with cars with parents parking in the grass to take their kids inside for a peek at the first in-person Literacy Fair in Marion County in two years.
"The one way I could describe today is a celebration, it's a beautiful celebration," School Superintendent Donna Hage said. "We have students we have community volunteers. We have everything that is intertwined with literacy."
Marion County Schools in collaboration with a plethora of community partners transformed the Field House gym into a literacy symposium. Free books, books for sale, face painting, story times, local authors and much more lined up tables in the gym and greeted guests as they made their rounds.
Usually, literacy fairs are limited to book fairs or sales, but Saturday's event went far beyond the usual book drive with the focus on interactive activities. Students could create with Play-Doh or learn from local authors.
Outside was another side of education in the STEAM Bus, where the students could hop on board and build an airplane or an earthquake monitor. But at the heart of all the activities was literacy and fostering a love for learning.
"What we're providing here are connections that support literacy," Hage said. "We have supports here for mental health, great conversations going on and that's great to see since this is the first time we've been face-to-face in several years."
In 2020, due to COVID-19 restrictions, the fair was cancelled all together. In 2021, the district offered a drive-thru version of the event, which was helpful amid the pandemic but wasn't close to as impactful as the in-person events of previous years.
The organizers were determined to make this year's fair the biggest and best yet, and it was.
Over 50 tables full of activities or information and over 40 individual groups were present, from Healthy Grandfamilies, to the United Way, to the Division of Natural Resources.
Gina DeLorenzo, the district's English language arts coordinator for curriculum and instruction, was one of the event's main organizers and said that it's truly a testament to the strength of the community in Marion County and shows how much literacy is valued.
"We need everyone in the community to take ownership and take responsibility in promoting a love and enjoyment for reading," DeLorenzo said. "I want the families to learn the importance of reading with their children, even if its for 15 minutes please do it."
A parent's active role in a child's education is invaluable. DeLorenzo described a parent as a child's, "first and best teacher" and encouraged parents to foster that relationship outside of school time.
"We need that continual relationship. If we have that, that child will succeed," she said.
Another event organizer, L.D. Skarzinski, brought up what is traditionally called the "summer slide," where students slack off their skills and don't read or write much over the summer.
With the piles of books given away Saturday and the activities keeping kids academically minded as they run into summer, Skarzinski is hopeful that the event will make a difference for the families and the students.
"A school system has to be community-based, and events like this allow us to be face-to-face and build that community involvement in the schools," Skarzinski said. "The vast numbers of people that are here really show you how important literacy is. We're here bringing a community together around a topic they don't normally think about. It's just great from top to bottom."
