RACHEL — Debates are usually held in face to face meetings where teams square off to passionately argue their cases about a particular subject.
However, North Marion High didn't let the COVID-19 pandemic keep the school from launching a debate team this year despite not being able to meet face-to-face.
"This is actually North Marion's first year of having a speech and debate team so our students, they have never been to a live tournament before," said Celi Oliveto, debate team coach. "We have all of our tournaments online, we practice online and I think our students, they don't have any other experience besides doing this online."
According to Oliveto, the team was started after students expressed interest along with a little bit of encouragement from her as well. The school joined the West Virginia Speech and Debate Association, which provides topic assignments for debaters and the categories for the speakers, and started practicing on a virtual level.
"The virtual format has really made students more self-sufficient," Oliveto said. "They have to go do the research on their own, they have to prepare their speech on their own, and we meet together to do a little practice, but I think this has shown how self-sufficient and resourceful they are."
Oliveto said the team is made up of eight students who are either on the speech side or the debate side. Students who take part in speaking competitions can choose from a number of categories where they prepare a monologue to recite for an audience.
Madelyn Starling, a sophomore on the speech and debate team, rehearsed a stand up bit originally performed by comedian John Mulaney, and was able to place at a recent virtual competition through her performance.
"With speech it focuses more on acting," Starling said. "You choose a humorous piece from any published media and you act it out."
The debate side of the team operates a differently. Students receive prompts from the Speech and Debate Association, and have to prepare arguments to defend both the affirmative side and the negative side of a topic.
Sebastian Burgess, a senior on the speech and debate team, said preparing for both sides of an argument helps to make each side of the debate stronger, and it allows for a meaningful look into a certain topic.
"It's a two-sided street — there's always the affirmative and there's always the negative," Burgess said. "The judges choose if you are going to be on the affirmative or negative side, so you have to put together both sides of the argument."
Tyler Scott, a teacher at North Marion High School and coach for the speech and debate team, agrees with Oliveto that the team is fairly self-sufficient. He and Oliveto help students prepare, but they do the bulk of the research and work on their own.
"It is in a lot of ways kind of a solitary thing," Scott said. "But we let the students form their opinions, do their research and we are knowledgeable to guide them through what can be dense topics."
Oliveto said that as a former member of a speech and debate team herself, she sees her students missing out on some of the benefits that come from attending an event in person.
"You learn so much by watching other people, and they have had experience of watching students who are just the top of the game," Oliveto said. "Watching really good students makes you really good."
Burgess said he is also disappointed that he wasn't able to join the team until his final year of high school because he has enjoyed participating.
"This is my senior year, and that's probably the worst part about this," Burgess said. "It's the first year we have done debate but it's also my last year of high school, and I'm going to be so upset that I'm not going to be able to have the same people to debate with."
Oliveto said she will continue to coach the team in the coming years because having eight students sign up during a pandemic when all events are virtual shows there is an interest in speech and debate at North Marion.
"I'm so proud that we have had this many students," Oliveto said. "It shows that there is a hunger for this type of activity in our schools."
