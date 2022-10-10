MORGANTOWN — It was 10 years and two weeks ago when West Virginia came into the Big 12, debuting and defining that conference's style of football all at once.
Facing the same Baylor team that it meets at 7 p.m. on Thursday night in Mountaineer Field before a national television audience on ESPN in that Saturday afternoon game, WVU attempts grab on to the momentum of the brief two-game win streak it had embarked upon before Texas punctured the Mountaineer air defense in a 38-20 victory.
That game a decade ago set down the outer limits of offensive football with WVU prevailing by a basketball-sounding score of 70-63, built on aerial attacks never before seen on both sides.
Baylor's quarterback Nick Florence threw for 581 yards and five touchdowns, completing 29 of 47 passes only to be overshadowed by the greatest display of passing and catching in Mountaineer history with Geno Smith completing 45 of 51 passes with eight touchdowns and nary an interception.
Smith's yardage amounted to 656 yards -- which put another way is 3/8ths of a mile. In the game Stedman Bailey rewrote the school's receiving records with 303 yards and five touchdowns in 13 catches while Tavon Austin had 14 receptions for 215 yards and two touchdowns and JD Woods had 13 more catches for 114 yards and the eighth TD.
Out of the excesses of that game and so many other games that turned the Big 12 into a league unmatched in putting balls in the air and points on the scoreboard, embarrassed defenses went to work and grew into respectability.
Defensive sanity has returned to the league over the past few years, but matters are beginning to trend the other way and that spells bad news for a WVU secondary that is primarily a leaking dam.
The conference leads the nation in points scored per game and is third in the nation in passing yards per game. WVU's pass defense has had much to do with that and the trend seems to be real.
"I don't think it's quite to the point it was maybe six, seven or eight years ago, but I think some of the scoring will slow down a little bit the more video that's out there," Neal Brown said "There are really good defensive coaches in this league, so the more film that's out there, I think you'll see that come down a little bit. But there's some really good offensive personnel in the league."
WVU has its own stockpile of offensive personnel, but its pass defense was questionable coming into the season and when a critical injury took its best defender — cornerback Charles Woods — it became the focus point for offensive coordinators.
The result has been that WVU is 72nd in the nation in yards allowed passing with 230.8, a figure that is somewhat misleading because its one gimme game was against a dreadful Towson team that was battered 66-7 and by the fact the WVU has spent much of the season playing keep-away from opposing offenses with a ball-control offense.
But no one argues the deficiencies in the pass defense, giving up 14.7 yards per every completion and 8.4 yards per attempt.
The passing efficiency against WVU of 148.60 ranks 109th in the nation. Compare that rating to the 70.99 that Illinois brings into the weekend as the No. 1 team in the NCAA.
Make no doubt that has caught the eye of Baylor's coaching staff and Brown knows it. He also knows it's going to be harder to play keep-away from the Bears without his big third down running back in CJ Donaldson, expected to be out while in concussion protocol.
"We've got to do a better job of getting lined up in our pass-coverage fundamentals," Brown stressed in this past week's press conference. "We've got to improve our personnel. We've got to figure out who are out best guys, and we have to play our best guys. That's something we'll work on before we get ready for Baylor."
That screams out that change is in store and WVU began that change during the Texas game when he began playing freshmen cornerbacks Andrew Wilson-Lamp and Mumu Bin-Wahad along with freshman Jacolby Spells and first-year transfer Rashad Ajayi from Colorado State.
"I think we've got to be able to change it up, but at the same time, we've got to play a coverage that we get lined up the fastest in and gives us the most chance to be successful," Brown said. "I would like that to be man coverage but if that's not the case, we can't force it."
WVU went into the season hoping to play less zone and more man, but with Woods' injury it took away their best coverage corner as well as an experienced player with preseason All-Big 12 recognition.
"We just weren't good enough [against Texas]," Brown admitted. "Xavier Worthy is a really good player but most of the plays he was making weren't contested. That's what the issue was."
Follow @bhertzel on Twitter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.