FAIRMONT — When Pastor Rebecca Mihm accepted a new job that will take her to Lakeland, Florida, she felt the time was right.
“It’s really about a call,” Mihm said. “I love Fairmont, I love West Virginia, I love Fleming Memorial Church. But it was really about a feeling, a calling to do a specific type of work, and they have that need down in Florida.”
After more than five years as the pastor at Fleming Memorial Presbyterian Church on Locust Avenue, Mihm has accumulated countless memories. And lots of belongings.
Too much stuff, in fact, to take with her to her new home. She’ll be leaving a large home — or manse, as a pastor’s home is called — to move into a one-bedroom apartment.
Rather than put her furniture on the curb, Mihm called Blessings from the Basement, a local program that gathers furniture and household goods and places them with families in need.
Not having worked with the organization before, Mihm asked if they picked up donations or if she’d need to drive them to their storage facility.
“I said, ‘I’m moving, I have a lot of things I’d like to donate. Do you pick up the items?’ and he said, ‘Oh yes, we’ll have someone pick it up.’”
Then she asked about the size of the vehicle that would be used to pick up her donations. She was told a volunteer would come by with a pickup truck.
“I said, ‘Well, he’s going to have to make many trips,’” Mihm said. “They said he has a trailer, and I said, ‘Yes bring the trailer, but even with a trailer, I think he’ll have to make multiple trips.’”
“I have so much stuff,” she said. “With the Fairmont church, I’m just one person, and I’ve had this huge house. So now, I have this house full of stuff. I have closets full, a huge garage — I’ve got to get rid of things.”
Mihm’s things will be donated to individuals or families who are in need of household items — things such as linens, sofas, pots and pans, even home décor.
“I was really excited too, because I asked, ‘Do you take decorations?’ and they said, ‘Oh yes, we take decorations.’ I’m like excellent — they said it’s anything that anybody needs for a home.”
The idea of Blessings from the Basement came from work that Marcella Yaremchuk, president of the Woman’s Club of Fairmont, had been doing with her colleagues at her church and the Woman’s Club to assist local shelters.
“About five years ago I had been giving things to Scott Place [Homeless Shelter] periodically, because I knew they needed things,” Yaremchuk said.
Then, the director of Scott Place asked Yaremchuk if she’d be willing to help gather household items for families in need as part of a community support effort linked to a grant. Yaremchuk said yes.
“We started collecting items,” Yaremchuk said. “I asked people at church. I would stand up and say we have a request from Scott Place to help them get some linens or help them get some dishes — whatever item they needed. And people would always bring those things.”
It turned out that the need for everyday household items was much larger than they had anticipated. Yaremchuk and the group began to also work with Hope Inc., the local shelter for victims of domestic and sexual abuse. The project continued to grow.
“I asked the members of the Woman’s Club if we could start keeping the extra things there,” Yaremchuk said, referring to the Thomas W. Fleming House, also called the Fleming Mansion, a historic home in Fairmont built in 1901, which has long been the home of the Club.
“Previously I had just been keeping them at my house or picking them up and taking them somewhere,” Yaremchuk said. “And they said yes, we can put them in the basement. So, as we would give these items to people, they would say, ‘Oh, this is such a blessing,’ or, ‘Oh, you’re such a blessing.’”
Thus was born Blessings from the Basement. “We told people, ‘We’re just holding on to these things until someone needs them.”
“Things come and things go,” Mihm said. “People will use these things. People moving into homes need beds and dressers and nightstands, and, you name it.
“There are people in need. It will be great to help them, and in the process help with my need to downsize. Where I’m moving, there’s not even a hall closet for, you know, junk,” Mihm continued.
According to Yaremchuk, the donated items are quality items that are simply not needed anymore. Someone who recently moved may not have the space for a large sofa or dining table. Or, they’re ready for a larger bed but the one they have is in perfect shape.
Donations come primarily by word of mouth. Someone knows someone who just bought a new sofa but the one they no longer need is practically new. This way, the donated furniture and household items are of a certain quality that show respect for the recipient.
Financial setbacks that send families into poverty shouldn’t prevent them from having the things they need in their homes. So, the thinking is, why not pass along good, quality items to people who might be able to use them, rather than send them to a landfill?
“We are so blessed that people are willing to share,” Yaremchuk said. “When I stand up in church on Sunday morning and say, ‘We’re really in need of a baby bed or whatever, somehow, somebody knows somebody that has one and doesn’t need it any more. It just works out.”
“I’ve kept a list in my little book of miracles that have happened,” she said.
There have been instances, Yaremchuk said, when a need and its matching donation come in almost at the same time. One time, a person called to say she had a baby mattress, but no bed. The next day, another person called to say they had a baby bed, but no mattress. “It’s the truth,” Yaremchuk said. “I wrote it down.”
So for now, Mihm will shed her winter gear and take on the land of sunshine. She will leave behind the people who have come to mean so much to her. But her legacy may also continue in the homes of people who have received Mihm’s donated furniture. Families that may have hit one too many obstacles and no longer have some of the items that the rest of us take for granted.
Although Mihm has worked as a pastor in places such as New York City and the Washington D.C. area, and as far away as Vietnam, she thinks of Fairmont as one of her favorite places.
“West Virginia might be at the top,” Mihm said. “Yeah, Fairmont, West Virginia. It’s the mountains, the slightly slower pace of life. You don’t have to be polished to be respected. You don’t have to dress up — people respond to you because you’re a person.
“I love it here, it makes my heart sing.”
And about the people she has met and worked with, “I will miss them greatly.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.