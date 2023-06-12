PLEASANT VALLEY — Pattyfest brings a close-knit community together every year to keep traditional music alive in the name of Patty Looman.
The annual festival to honor Patty Looman and “Old Time Music,” was held Saturday morning at East Fairmont High School, located at 1993 Airport Road in Pleasant Valley. The music festival started at 9 a.m. and ran until around 8 p.m. — when everyone was too tired to keep playing.
The festival brought out several musicians, music appreciators and community members to hear "Old time music," or varieties of acoustic music and traditional Appalachian, Irish and Scottish Folk Music. Some musicians included guitarists, banjo players, fiddle players, dulcimer players, mandolin players and people who played spoons, wash tubs, washboards or the jug.
Patty Looman was a school and music teacher. She played 12 instruments, but was most well known for her dulcimer playing and teaching. She was born in Mannington in 1925, but moved to Michigan to teach theatre, debate and English classes. When she retired, she came back to West Virginia and taught music lessons until she passed away in 2012. She attended more than 10 Pattyfests.
Everyone at Pattyfest who was taught by Looman stressed what a wonderful teacher she was — she was patient and fair. Looman's lessons were always free, which she said was the old way of doing things and what all consider "the right way."
"I was very shy about asking her to give me lessons. I just thought, this woman is a wonderful musician, she's not going to want to bother with a beginner. ... She would never put you down and say, 'You're so dumb, you'll never get it.' She was very supportive and the kind of teacher that would keep encouraging you to keep trying beyond your capabilities. She just had this knack of pulling the best out of people," one of Looman's students Judy Werner said.
Werner said Looman was also a very well-loved school teacher, as they received notes and flowers from her students after she passed away. Werner said Looman loved meatloaf and so she Werner would bring a meatloaf sandwich as payment for her lessons. When Looman died, she didn't make meatloaf for months, she said.
Werner said everyone paid Looman in a different way. For Looman's student Jeff Fedan, he would sometimes pay with theatre shows.
"She just loved theatre. We loved taking her because we all had a great time. ... Two or three times we took her to Niagra-on-the-Lake because there were three theaters there. We went to a bunch of shows, which she thoroughly enjoyed," Fedan said.
Both Werner and Fedan learned from Looman for around or more than 10 years. Another student, Norma Rittenhouse, shared similar sentiments of Looman's great teaching.
"She was always encouraging and would have positive comments. She'd say, 'Lets try that one more time,' and you knew you didn't get it quite right," Rittenhouse said with a laugh.
Werner, Fedan and Rittenhouse all teach music now, as well. Werner said one of their foundational expressions is "Pass it on."
"(Looman) always impressed upon us that it was the responsibility of a musician to 'Pass it on,' which meant it was your responsibility to make sure that somebody younger or somebody else had the ability to play this music," Werner said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.