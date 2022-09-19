FAIRMONT — The Fairmont Senior Polar Bears had plenty to cheer about Saturday, with both their boys and girls soccer teams winning in dominant fashion against the Keyser Golden Tornadoes – a 7-0 victory for the girls team, and an 11-0 victory for the boys.
Both teams grounded the Tornadoes in their respective games, with two shutouts Saturday.
Fairmont Senior's girls soccer team took to the field first for the day's doubleheader. The Polar Bears' seven goals signaled a spark that they had lacked over the last four games, where Fairmont Senior had gone 0-3-1. With the offense firing on all cylinders against Keyser, the Polar Bears hope to keep improving.
"That's better than what we've been able to do the last couple of nights," girls soccer head coach Jeff King said. "Last couple of games we've struggled offensively, and today we corrected that. We made some changes and it worked out for us today."
The Polar Bears' Abby Greene set up Fairmont Senior's first goal of the game with a cross to Carter King for a score.
King was the recipient of another accurate pass, this time from Kate Gribben, to score her second goal, both within the first 12 minutes of play.
The Golden Tornadoes' defense played high throughout the game, and the Polar Bears used speed and sharp passing to get behind the defense and get high-percentage shots.
Gabby Mugnano was next to score for the Polar Bears, punching in a goal off a corner kick in the 17th minute.
Freshman Tillie Cinalli got her first of two goals in the 26th minute.
Her second goal came off an assist from her older sister Adaline Cinalli. The two were in-sync passing to one-another throughout Saturday, as their sibling bond showed up on the field.
"They almost have a non-verbal communication the two of them have," King said. "They're really connected and they communicate very well. Sometimes you don't even notice, but they'll make a play and you'll go 'well how about that, they were 50 yards apart and one knew where the other would be.' The sister connection is incredible for us."
Marin Parker and Kate Gribben converted shots in the first half to send the two teams into halftime with Fairmont Senior leading 6-0. Tillie Cinalli's score in the 45th minute off an Adaline Cinalli pass was the only action of the second half.
The boys team kept the momentum going, getting ahead of the Golden Tornadoes quickly, with goals off the feet of Grant Broadhurst and Kaelen Armstrong in the first six minutes. The scores were assisted by Cam Peschl and Ro Jones, respectively.
Broadhurst got his second goal of the game shortly after, in the 10th minute.
Kaelen Armstrong assisted on Broadhurst's second goal, as Fairmont Senior piled up the assists Saturday with tight passing in close quarters.
Peschl recorded his second assist of the game on a pinpoint through-ball to Bradey McMullen that gave the Polar Bears a 4-0 lead in the 15th minute.
Armstrong notched his second assist on a free kick in the 19th minute, and Ryan Morris got on the board in the 27th minute, having his first shot stuffed by a sliding defender, but sticking with the play and recovering for a second shot that found the back of the net.
Armstrong ended the first half with a hat-trick, scoring his third goal of the game in the 37th minute to give Fairmont Senior a 7-0 halftime lead.
The Polar Bears dominated possession, but their backline did well to send back any wayward balls that Keyser tried to poke into Polar Bears' territory. The effort was impressive given Fairmont Senior's defense was nowhere near full strength on Saturday.
"We were down three starters with Nate [Flower] up at WVU today, Braylon [Weekley] and Chris Powers are both dinged up from the Buckhannon game so our defense took a major hit," boys head coach Darrin Paul said. "But I thought the boys did a good job of keeping the energy up.
"We just kept reminding them — Keyser got us last year, 5-2 at their place so it's kind of a revenge game for us and I wanted us to have early energy to stay on top of them and I thought we did a good job."
The goals kept coming in the second half. Cam Peschl, Ro Jones and Caleb Conley all piled on the points after halftime, with Peschl scoring two goals in the back-40 to equal his number of assists in the game.
Both Fairmont Senior teams remain at home for their next games against Preston County on Sept. 20.
