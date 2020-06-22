Political endorsements have biggest effect in primary election

FAIRMONT — With West Virginia's Primary Election now in the history books, candidates who received their party's nomination are now preparing for the November General Election.
Many candidates who emerged from the pack, received a boost in their campaigns in the form of endorsements from various groups. Political endorsements from different groups can have their largest affect on primary elections, because voters may be unsure of who to vote for within their own party, and outside guidance could help them make a choice, according to Matthew Jacobsmeier, associate professor and director of graduate studies in the Department of Political Science at West Virginia University.
"President of the Senate Mitch Carmichael lost the primary, and the American Federation of Teachers West Virginia endorsed his opponent," Jacobsmeier said. "It looked a little bit unusual, she was a Republican and the AFT didn't make endorsements of that many Republicans, but she was one of the candidates who did get the endorsement."
He said endorsements "can matter a good bit."
In Marion County, the American Federation of Teachers endorsed candidates Del. Michael Angelucci, Joey Garcia and Stephanie Tomana in the House of Delegates race for District 50. Both Angelucci and Garcia will not go against Republican candidates in the November election.
In the Marion County Board of Education race, AFT endorsed candidates incumbent Richard Pellegrin and former board member James Saunders. The process by which the organization chooses a candidate to endorse involves a interview and questionnaire results.
"We formed a committee and took volunteers from our AFT group," said John Foley, president of the Marion County American Federation of Teachers. "Then we sat down and created questionnaires of things that were important to us as the AFT."
According to Foley, the main issue the AFT is concerned with is education, so it chooses candidates who its members vote as best for the educators and students.
"We want candidates that are going to do things that will be beneficial to us as teachers, but that also usually, in my opinion, benefits our students as well," Foley said. "We definitely want candidates who are going to look out for our kids."
The West Virginia Education Association and Marion County Education Association also endorses candidates. Outgoing MCEA President Allyson Perry said the organization goes through a similar questionnaire process to determine who it endorses.
"It's mostly based on educational issues," Perry said. "How do you feel about this issue, what is your view on the future of education."
Once the candidates have been chosen, the AFT has a letter-writing campaign that informs its members of who it endorses.
"This year, we did not give them any money, but we sent out postcards to all of our members," Foley said. "Instead of giving them money, we spent the money on postcards and mailings that we sent out."
The WVEA has a Political Action Committee, which donates money to candidates of certain races.
"MCEA makes recommendations to WVEA PAC," Perry said. "The way that it goes is whoever decided to run prior to the election, the WVEA sends out questionnaires to candidates."
Mark Dorsey, president of the Marion County AFL-CIO, also endorsed candidates in the June 9 primary. He is convinced that the union's endorsements leads to "a shot in the arm" for candidates.
"In the House race, we brought them all in one by one and did interviews," Dorsey said. "Then we selected who we wanted to endorse, and that usually comes with us sending letters and postcards out to our members to tell them 'This is who we endorse.' They usually end up with some money being sent to them to help them in the election. So it does give you a big shot in the arm."
Dorsey said the union wants to hear the specifics on how candidates stand on the issues that impact families and the working class.
"Certainly 'What are your views on certain things, like Right to Work and prevailing wage,'" Dorsey said. "They've got to be pretty well at least knowledgeable of the facts of what's going on in the anti-workers movement that has been displayed the last few years."
"There were 10 incumbents in the state who lost in the primary," Dorsey said. "So it's going to have a completely different look going into next session, depending on who wins in the general."
In West Virginia, the primary election tends to involved less partisanship as candidates face members of their own party they strive to defeat. It's not until the general election that the tack takes on a more partisan fervor.
"The consensus seems to be, in general elections, endorsements may have some effect, but it's going to be very limited in most cases," Jacobsmeier said. "One of the main reasons for that is that partisanship really tends to dominate in the general election context. Most people will vote for the candidate from the party that they support."
"Where they're really going to matter is these nonpartisan contexts in the general election," Jacobsmeier said.
And whether it's a primary or a general election, nothing matters more to either candidate or party than voter turnout. If members of one party show up at the polls in larger numbers than the other, the party with more votes cast could see more victories than the other.
"With an election, there's really two factors," Jacobsmeier said. "Vote choice is important, but also who shows up to vote in the first place is important. So turn out is important."
"Endorsements might not only affect vote choice, it might cause some people to come out and vote that didn't vote before, or weren't planning on voting," Jacobsmeier said. "That's especially true in the general election. Parties know that citizens who are partial to their party, if they can get them out to vote, they probably know who they are going to vote for."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.